1 September 2025 Build 19813326 Edited 1 September 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's finally here!

The conveyor belt is running. The production quotas are waiting. Consumption Line has launched!

This is a 100% free, short, experimental game that puts you in the shoes of a soup factory worker. It's not a traditional game, but a way to open up a discussion about food systems, deceptive advertising, and the never-ending quest for efficiency. It's meant to be played in one sitting (~30 minutes).

Features:

  • Assembly-line gameplay that evolves each day.

  • No game overs, no grind, no ads.

  • Unlimited soup.

Thank you so much to everyone who followed along during development and provided feedback. We'd love to hear what you think once you've tried it! Now, go make some soup!

