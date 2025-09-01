 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19813280 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New intro-level short story, A job for a fresh face.
  • Two new temperament cards in the Projects.
  • Chimeric, a new card for chimeric mutants.
  • Ready to rumble has had some work.

  • You can now convert Crazy thoughts into Creative juices.
  • – More conversions to come.
  • Some new items to buy.
  • More Differences (81 one permutations now).
  • Made disposable spikes more common when sorting assorted spikes.
  • Some minor tweaks to workshops (more coming soon).

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a bug with In touch/Kristoff.
  • – Check your Outside connections card if it exists for you.
  • Fixed some typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link