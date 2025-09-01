- New intro-level short story, A job for a fresh face.
- Two new temperament cards in the Projects.
- Chimeric, a new card for chimeric mutants.
- Ready to rumble has had some work.
- You can now convert Crazy thoughts into Creative juices.
- – More conversions to come.
- Some new items to buy.
- More Differences (81 one permutations now).
- Made disposable spikes more common when sorting assorted spikes.
- Some minor tweaks to workshops (more coming soon).
- New artwork.
- Fixed a bug with In touch/Kristoff.
- – Check your Outside connections card if it exists for you.
- Fixed some typos and minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!
Crazy fresh faces
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update