 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19813224 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The next FREE Monthly Jigsaw is here and your next Ultimate Piece up for grabs ːUltimatePieceːːgoldenbitːEnjoy!!!

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate Depot Depot 351031
  • Loading history…
DLC 1952658 Pixel Puzzles Ultimate: Free Content Addon (1952658) Depot Depot 1952658
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link