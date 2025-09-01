👋 Greetings villagers, A new month has dawned… and with it comes chaos. Welcome to September! We’re bringing you an exciting update packed with new content. let’s dive right in.



🐛 BUG FIXES

Fixed sound issues so only the person editing will hear toggle sounds.

Slider sounds applied to ghost spawn rate slider.

Updated Book Stack input visuals and instructions.

Fixed visual bug on knight shield.

Updated various localization keys, including for the Lumberjack task.

Resolved some issues with voice chat.,

Fixed reduced vision range in rooms obstructed by the psychic,

Fixed the bug with occasional invisible Lavender players in the lobby,

Fixed various bugs related to task completion, audio playback, and inventory screen interactions.

🛠️ IMPROVEMENTS:

New Satanic Character added: The Disruptor,

The Forgotten faction contributes no XP to the Protectors when completing tasks,

Silencer Ability: Now has a half-cycle cooldown; silence lasts only 1 half-cycle.,

Psychic Ability: Also now has a half-cycle cooldown.,

New Safe Zone music and adjustments to report player sound effects.

⚜️ Shop Overhaul & New Daily Log-in Rewards

New bundles & single cosmetic items have been added to the shop

New featured cosmetic from the Fortune Set have been added on the Wheel of Fortune

Daily Log-in Rewards have been reset and new items have been added.



📜 2 New Mini-Games Arrive & More!

🔨 Hammer Time – Always dreamed of forging your own weapon? Step into the Forge and craft your blade!



🧩 Painful Puzzle – For those who enjoy a challenge that tests both patience and sanity… you’ll find this torment in the Chapel.

⚔️ New Hard Task: Adventure Time - Which is a combination of Lockpick, Forge Fetch, Hammer Time & Dragonslayer,

🕯️ Musical Flames: Nerfed difficulty, moved from Hard back to Medium.,

🪵 Lumberjack Task: Slightly reduced the number of branches from 50 to 42 clicks.







🩸 New Character Release 🩸

A new force of chaos has arrived in Castle of Blackwater. The Satanic faction gains a deadly manipulator:



James Randallo - The Disruptor

James doesn’t play fair. His ability, Disruption, allows him to cancel another player’s active ability as it’s being used. 😈





That means:

An active shield of the Knight? Gone.,

The Werewolf's Prey? Stops.,

A Silence's Silence? Ends!,

Any active ability? Nullified.

James thrives in creating uncertainty, leaving other players unsure if their actions will hold. He’s the ultimate countermeasure, a character built to break strategies apart and turn the tide of any game.



⚔️ James Randallo, The Disruptor is now available in Castle of Blackwater.



We hope you enjoy the new update! Let us know your thoughts and join our Discord Community!



