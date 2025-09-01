 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813180 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hunters!

We would like to thank you for your continued support! Thanks to your bug reports, we have now been able to fix a few annoying bugs!

We would also like to take this opportunity to make a small announcement. As you have probably already noticed in the in-game poll ‘DemoCrazy’ (and hopefully voted), we will soon be revamping the UI in MetaPhysical, as requested by you. We will also use this opportunity to make a content update. We will be adding a new creature. We don't want to reveal any more at this point, but stay tuned!




Fixed the multiplayer-bug: Multiplayer works again!
Fixed the "black screen"-bug of players who owned the bunker.
Fixed the "radio/music"-bug: music is working again.

Cheers,
Andre and Dennis

Changed files in this update

