Hello Hunters!
We would like to thank you for your continued support! Thanks to your bug reports, we have now been able to fix a few annoying bugs!
We would also like to take this opportunity to make a small announcement. As you have probably already noticed in the in-game poll ‘DemoCrazy’ (and hopefully voted), we will soon be revamping the UI in MetaPhysical, as requested by you. We will also use this opportunity to make a content update. We will be adding a new creature. We don't want to reveal any more at this point, but stay tuned!
Fixed the multiplayer-bug: Multiplayer works again!
Fixed the "black screen"-bug of players who owned the bunker.
Fixed the "radio/music"-bug: music is working again.
Cheers,
Andre and Dennis
Update 1.4.8 - Bug fix update
