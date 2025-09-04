Smoother Sessions Ahead - Performance Improvement Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Gas Jockeys!
We’ve rolled out a long-awaited performance improvement. A critical issue that caused the game to slow down over time during extended play sessions has been resolved. Performance should improve for PC players, especially during longer playtimes.
This fix involves correcting NPC navigation and reducing the map's generated paths. The optimization keeps NPC movement quality intact while significantly improving overall performance.
As a result, the game now runs much smoother, and FPS drops after long sessions should no longer appear.
Thank you all for your feedback and reports. We truly appreciate them, and they helped us improve the game’s stability and performance.
~ Kinia
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Gas Station Simulator Content Depot 1149621
- Loading history…
macOS Gas Station Simulator Mac Depot 1149622
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 1940030 Depot 1940032
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 1940030 Depot 1940034
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 1992100 Depot 1992100
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2126170 Depot 2126171
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 2126170 Depot 2126172
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2137370 Depot 2137370
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 2137370 Depot 2137371
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2600880 Depot 2600880
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 2600880 Depot 2600881
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 2782920 Depot 2782920
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 2782920 Depot 2782921
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3014630 Depot 3014630
- Loading history…
macOS DLC 3014630 Depot 3014631
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 3543920 Depot 3543920
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update