Hey Gas Jockeys!We’ve rolled out a long-awaited performance improvement. A critical issue that caused the game to slow down over time during extended play sessions has been resolved. Performance should improve for PC players, especially during longer playtimes.This fix involves correcting NPC navigation and reducing the map's generated paths. The optimization keeps NPC movement quality intact while significantly improving overall performance.As a result, the game now runs much smoother, and FPS drops after long sessions should no longer appear.Thank you all for your feedback and reports. We truly appreciate them, and they helped us improve the game’s stability and performance.~ Kinia