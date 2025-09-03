Hey everyone, Daniel here.

Firstly, I just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the support during week 1. The positive reception has been overwhelming. From watching playthroughs, streams, reading reviews; it's been fantastic to see. (Joe has also been watching all week!).

With the help of my publisher, Playstack, we’ve compiled a list of bug reports, community suggestions and feedback points to pave the way for the road ahead. And we can’t wait to continue developing and releasing new updates for VOID/BREAKER.

And just like that, I have a first update to hopefully fix some of those initial pain points and bugs. If you have an outstanding bug or suggestion that isn’t in the list, don’t be alarmed, it's most likely on my radar and in production.

🟥 BUG FIXES

Fix for ADS issues when holding sprint and firing at the same time

Fixed some bugs relating to weapon attachments UI

Fix for stutter when using chrono hold ability during a boss bullet hell attack (unconfirmed whether this will fix the crash)

Fix for losing your researched schematic if you were to swap weapons at the start of a run

Various other UI fixes

Fix for ignit launcher module not throwing correctly

Transitioning to the next zone will now remember your selected optic and fire mode

“Max iteration reached” on the stats screen in the bunker should now correct display

Fixed bug where infini-ammo and predator modules wouldn’t work in tandem

Fixed bug on stats screen that showed incorrect number of total schematics. Also fixed a bug with the schematic that caused this (if you researched Quickdraw, you may need to find this schematic, and research it again for it to enter the loot pool correctly)

In the rare occasion where a boss will die slightly outside the arena, its loot will no longer spawn outside.

🟥 IMPROVEMENTS

Improved visibility when tethering an object

Improved pistol firing animation so it doesn’t get so close to the camera

New tutorial popup after first death showcasing the hacks / permanent upgrades terminal.

Projectile visibility behind walls reduced. Also added a distance fade to reduce clutter further.

Tweaked UI for purchasing weapons so that its easier to see the price

Voidium and credits received some new FX and better collection detection

Voidium and credits have a slightly increased collection radius



🟥 BALANCING

3 hack upgrades are unlocked by default, allowing instant tier purchases via voidium. (This will help with some early game difficulty)

The assault rifle now costs voidium instead of decryptors (This will help with some early game difficulty)

🟥 OTHER

Corner resonator now epic rarity (sorry, it's just too good)

Marksman base reload speed increased. But damage reduced slightly

Slightly increased difficulty from zone 02 to zone 03

Health has an increased collection radius

Thanks again everyone for jumping into VOID/BREAKER on its early access launch! Your support means the world.

Daniel

Are you experiencing bugs? Please let us know in our bug report form here



