1 September 2025 Build 19813019 Edited 1 September 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where music would not play properly under certain conditions,

fixed a bug where the customization feature could not be used,

and slightly lowered the difficulty of Stage 10 and Stage 12.

