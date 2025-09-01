✨ New Features
【Advanced Difficulty System】
Added 10 new 【Advanced Difficulty】 levels (Apocalypse 1-Star to 10-Star) beyond current Apocalypse difficulty
Advanced 3: Elite enemies and Bosses additionally summon Slime King
Advanced 5/7/10: Significantly increased Elite/Boss HP, slightly extended Timer Reaper appearance
Other Advanced levels: Progressive increase in enemy quantity, HP, and attack power
Minor shop price increase across all Advanced levels to balance additional enemy rewards
【Apocalypse】 achievement unlock condition unchanged (clear original 【Apocalypse】 difficulty)
⚖️ Balance Adjustments
【Endless Mode Optimization】
Projectile merging no longer affects bullets with inherent scatter/rapid-fire properties
【Game Mode Changes】
Removed 【Endless Mode】 and 【Boss Rush】 toggle from creation panel
【Endless Mode】 and 【Boss Rush】 now selectable as difficulty items during character creation
【Endless Mode】 unlock condition changed to clearing Doom 4 difficulty
Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.
