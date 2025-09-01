 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19813013 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

【Advanced Difficulty System】

  • Added 10 new 【Advanced Difficulty】 levels (Apocalypse 1-Star to 10-Star) beyond current Apocalypse difficulty

  • Advanced 3: Elite enemies and Bosses additionally summon Slime King

  • Advanced 5/7/10: Significantly increased Elite/Boss HP, slightly extended Timer Reaper appearance

  • Other Advanced levels: Progressive increase in enemy quantity, HP, and attack power

  • Minor shop price increase across all Advanced levels to balance additional enemy rewards

  • 【Apocalypse】 achievement unlock condition unchanged (clear original 【Apocalypse】 difficulty)

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

【Endless Mode Optimization】

  • Projectile merging no longer affects bullets with inherent scatter/rapid-fire properties

【Game Mode Changes】

  • Removed 【Endless Mode】 and 【Boss Rush】 toggle from creation panel

  • 【Endless Mode】 and 【Boss Rush】 now selectable as difficulty items during character creation

  • 【Endless Mode】 unlock condition changed to clearing Doom 4 difficulty

Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.

Changed files in this update

