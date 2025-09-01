NEW: - A potion shop was added to the expeditions island entrance, next to C. Sparrow

- Added a boon for dungeon credits



CHANGES: - Seeing other players on expeditions has been turned off by default (now including pets/wings and if you are in a party)

- Changed the error messages on active abilities from equipment to make it clear what's missing

- Greater Barrage, Fire Flash & Blizzard can now have 3 instances active at any given time, up from 2

- The popup in the isles is now more clear to indicate you've unlocked the next difficulty!

- Pressing escape on the island entry menu will now also teleport you backwards, so you don't get stuck anymore

- The Plaguebearer boss' first phase now goes twice as fast (Normal Mode)

- Perfect Shield will now shatter all crystals on the Plaguebearer fight

- Edmund will now provide some text-instructions for certain mechanics during the Plaguebearer fight

- You can now assist Edmund with smashing the crystal in phase 1 (Normal Mode)

- Small audio improvements implemented for overlapping noises

- You can now hit the dungeon chest to open it as well



FIXED: - The broken nighttime has been removed from the expeditions

- Fixed a crash with gladiators spawning after the expedition is over

- Fixed a checkpoint issue with the new isles area when coming back from your home island

- Auto-pickup now properly affects ALL recipes instead of just the lower ones