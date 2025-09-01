NEW:- A potion shop was added to the expeditions island entrance, next to C. Sparrow
- Added a boon for dungeon credits
CHANGES:- Seeing other players on expeditions has been turned off by default (now including pets/wings and if you are in a party)
- Changed the error messages on active abilities from equipment to make it clear what's missing
- Greater Barrage, Fire Flash & Blizzard can now have 3 instances active at any given time, up from 2
- The popup in the isles is now more clear to indicate you've unlocked the next difficulty!
- Pressing escape on the island entry menu will now also teleport you backwards, so you don't get stuck anymore
- The Plaguebearer boss' first phase now goes twice as fast (Normal Mode)
- Perfect Shield will now shatter all crystals on the Plaguebearer fight
- Edmund will now provide some text-instructions for certain mechanics during the Plaguebearer fight
- You can now assist Edmund with smashing the crystal in phase 1 (Normal Mode)
- Small audio improvements implemented for overlapping noises
- You can now hit the dungeon chest to open it as well
FIXED:- The broken nighttime has been removed from the expeditions
- Fixed a crash with gladiators spawning after the expedition is over
- Fixed a checkpoint issue with the new isles area when coming back from your home island
- Auto-pickup now properly affects ALL recipes instead of just the lower ones
