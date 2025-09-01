- Removed the specification where a brief moment for rotation was inserted just before a jump triggered by Quick Escape.
- Fixed a bug where, if the dodge button and movement button were pressed simultaneously at the moment of a jump triggered by Quick Escape, the player character would cancel the jump and perform a Dodge Step instead.
- Changed the appearance of Cellien's HP gauge.
- Improved, to some extent, the issue where Cellien's HP gauge would be obscured by Cellien's own body.
- Added a gauge displaying Cellien's impact resistance value, knockdown duration, and similar stats.
- Added a specification where Cellien's impact resistance value recovery pauses for 1 second when hit by a player character's attack.
- Fixed a bug where Cellien's knockdown due to accumulated damage would sometimes not occur properly.
- For "Heliozoa"'s meteor shower attack, reduced the random variation in speed and modified it so the first shot accurately targets the player character.
- Fixed an issue where the sound effect for "Heliozoa"'s meteor shower attack would sometimes not play.
- Fixed a bug in the debug room where changing Cellien's ID would sometimes cause the displayed Cellien level in notifications to be incorrect.
Updated to version 1.34.0
