Synth Riders has teamed up with Kendrick Lamar to create a HUMBLE., a new, immersive Synth Riders Experience™! Kluge Interactive is proud to announce that the Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Synth Riders Experience™ is available right now!

Each Synth Riders Experience™ is a groundbreaking spatial-musical journey, as if you’re entering the universe of a song. In this case, moving in a world transformed through the lens of Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” music video. Moody spotlights shift to the beat, transporting players from New Orleans to the streets of LA. From there, making it through crowds to take a rightful place on the throne.

“Everyone here at Kluge Interactive is excited and, well, humble,” says Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez. “Being able to work with a song from Grammy, Emmy, Billboard, and BET award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is an amazing opportunity. There’s no better way to do it than with “HUMBLE.,” one of his first — of many — Hot 100 number one hits.”

2025 has already been an incredible year for Synth Riders content with some great Music Packs and tracks covering the 1980s (Mixtape Side B), 1990s (90s Rock), and (Current Waves). There are even more exciting releases and surprises coming before year’s end.

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Synth Riders Experience™ is available TODAY for USD$2.99 PRICE

About Synth Riders

Synth Riders is the critically-acclaimed freestyle dancing VR/MR rhythm game, available on all major XR platforms. Riding the rails, dodging obstacles, and freestyle dancing combine to make this an effective way for players to work out while having fun.

The game features over 79 free, licensed songs and 89 tracks available as purchasable music packs, including a-ha, Queen, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Radiohead, Gorillaz, Muse, The Offspring, Lindsey Stirling, Caravan Palace, and many more. This includes critically acclaimed Experiences™ based upon the work from popular artists and big brands such as Barbie™.