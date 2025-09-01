🛒 PATCH 0.3.4 FIXES – Bug fixes!
◽RESTOCKER AND TRUCK UNLOADER
The employees no longer stack the pallets in the same spot in the sorting area.
Fixed a bug that caused the pallets to be stuck in the ground of the sorting area.
Fixed a bug that made the lockers keep glowing after passing on them with your cursor.
Fixed a bug that made it impossible to reset the truck unloaders.
Fixed a bug that caused the truck unloaders to take the pallets that the player had already unloaded.
Fixed a bug that made the restockers unable to take the pallets left next to the trucks or in the sorting area.
Minor change to the third person camera for the forklift.
Fixed a bug that made the truck unloaders go outside.
◽SOUND
Reduced the ambient sounds of the fridges and freezers.
◽ITEMS
Fixed a bug that caused certain items to not have a box anymore (invisible box).
Change of color to the toilet paper's box to be green.
◽CUSTOMERS
Fixed a bug that made the customers complain about the wrong item.
◽SHELVES
Suppression of the collisions on the hanging clothes.
◽OTHER
Suppression of the shelves stock's display in the shop for the tab "furnitures".
Changed files in this update