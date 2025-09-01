 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812734 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛒 PATCH 0.3.4 FIXES – Bug fixes!

◽RESTOCKER AND TRUCK UNLOADER

  • The employees no longer stack the pallets in the same spot in the sorting area.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the pallets to be stuck in the ground of the sorting area.

  • Fixed a bug that made the lockers keep glowing after passing on them with your cursor.

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to reset the truck unloaders.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the truck unloaders to take the pallets that the player had already unloaded.

  • Fixed a bug that made the restockers unable to take the pallets left next to the trucks or in the sorting area.

  • Minor change to the third person camera for the forklift.

  • Fixed a bug that made the truck unloaders go outside.

◽SOUND

  • Reduced the ambient sounds of the fridges and freezers.

◽ITEMS

  • Fixed a bug that caused certain items to not have a box anymore (invisible box).

  • Change of color to the toilet paper's box to be green.

◽CUSTOMERS

  • Fixed a bug that made the customers complain about the wrong item.

◽SHELVES

  • Suppression of the collisions on the hanging clothes.

◽OTHER

  • Suppression of the shelves stock's display in the shop for the tab "furnitures".

