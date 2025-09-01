The employees no longer stack the pallets in the same spot in the sorting area.

Fixed a bug that caused the pallets to be stuck in the ground of the sorting area.

Fixed a bug that made the lockers keep glowing after passing on them with your cursor.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to reset the truck unloaders.

Fixed a bug that caused the truck unloaders to take the pallets that the player had already unloaded.

Fixed a bug that made the restockers unable to take the pallets left next to the trucks or in the sorting area.

Minor change to the third person camera for the forklift.