 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19812703 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Made mining level quests more challenging.
- 4. Milestone in mining is now obtained slightly earlier than the max level.
- Changed shop permanent perk quest goal calculation logic.
- Changed letter recipe generation.
- Show world order in world info.
- Group the same perks in the board summary.
- Improve UI in Permanent Perks - view.
- Boost Board QoL
- Selected tile can be inserted into an empty slot multiple times by left-click (as long as there are tiles in the storage)
- Tile can be removed by right-click
- Increase size of tile storage 3x3 -> 4x4

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link