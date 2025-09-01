- Made mining level quests more challenging.
- 4. Milestone in mining is now obtained slightly earlier than the max level.
- Changed shop permanent perk quest goal calculation logic.
- Changed letter recipe generation.
- Show world order in world info.
- Group the same perks in the board summary.
- Improve UI in Permanent Perks - view.
- Boost Board QoL
- Selected tile can be inserted into an empty slot multiple times by left-click (as long as there are tiles in the storage)
- Tile can be removed by right-click
- Increase size of tile storage 3x3 -> 4x4
Update 0.4.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3692381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update