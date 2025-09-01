- Made mining level quests more challenging.

- 4. Milestone in mining is now obtained slightly earlier than the max level.

- Changed shop permanent perk quest goal calculation logic.

- Changed letter recipe generation.

- Show world order in world info.

- Group the same perks in the board summary.

- Improve UI in Permanent Perks - view.

- Boost Board QoL

- Selected tile can be inserted into an empty slot multiple times by left-click (as long as there are tiles in the storage)

- Tile can be removed by right-click

- Increase size of tile storage 3x3 -> 4x4