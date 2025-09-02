- Fixed an issue where the character could die unexpectedly when the boss entered a new phase.
- Fixed a bug where the camera lock could be lost when using certain Extra Attack.
- Optimized the performance of the UI menu.
- Improved frame rate performance in the MemoryPanorama room.
Patch Notes 090225
