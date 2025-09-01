Fixed ballooning memory usage with custom portraits
General memory and storage optimizations
New backend implementation for encounters (might have introduced encounter bugs, please report)
Some encounters have had minor changes/rebalancing
Added a couple of new special encounters (more to come)
Bow, Crossbow, Sling now have AMMO tag
Can now change the names of player bags
Fixed the effects of negative health % stat
Removed duplicate item type entries in class preview tooltip
Updated death state of portrait when using revive potion
Adjusted the width of the custom skill selection menu (for tidiness)
No more Jerkin Feet
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update