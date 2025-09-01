 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812568
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed ballooning memory usage with custom portraits
General memory and storage optimizations
New backend implementation for encounters (might have introduced encounter bugs, please report)
Some encounters have had minor changes/rebalancing
Added a couple of new special encounters (more to come)
Bow, Crossbow, Sling now have AMMO tag
Can now change the names of player bags
Fixed the effects of negative health % stat
Removed duplicate item type entries in class preview tooltip
Updated death state of portrait when using revive potion
Adjusted the width of the custom skill selection menu (for tidiness)
No more Jerkin Feet

