Fixed ballooning memory usage with custom portraits

General memory and storage optimizations

New backend implementation for encounters (might have introduced encounter bugs, please report)

Some encounters have had minor changes/rebalancing

Added a couple of new special encounters (more to come)

Bow, Crossbow, Sling now have AMMO tag

Can now change the names of player bags

Fixed the effects of negative health % stat

Removed duplicate item type entries in class preview tooltip

Updated death state of portrait when using revive potion

Adjusted the width of the custom skill selection menu (for tidiness)

No more Jerkin Feet

