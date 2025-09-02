🌟 New Content
3 New Difficulty Levels: We’ve split the old single difficulty into three tiers! Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, there’s now a difficulty level tailored to your playstyle.
New Movement Skill: Explore a brand-new ability in the Movement skill tree—master mobility like never before.
Parasite’s New Look: Parasite now leaves a slick new trail effect… because style matters too.
🎮 Gameplay Changes
Nuke Skill Revamp: Tweaked and tuned for a better blast—expect more satisfying explosions.
Toxin Overdrive: Hitting the speed cap now boosts your damage! Plus, Gas spreads poison faster, making enemies melt even quicker.
Sawbullets Upgrade: Their behavior has been refined for smoother, deadlier action.
Turret Tree Tweaks: Adjustments to make turret gameplay feel sharper and more rewarding.
Dash & Movement Improvements: Dash has been polished, and movement skills have been reworked to give you more control and freedom.
Boss Sailor Rework: Get ready for a completely overhauled encounter with Boss Sailor—new moves, new patterns, and a tougher challenge!
🛠️ Bug Fixes
Bullet Velocity Display: Finally shows correctly when upgraded—because numbers matter!
Skill Unlocks Fixed: Skills that weren’t unlocking properly are now behaving as they should.
🏆 Other Updates
New Achievements: Earn shiny new badges for conquering the new difficulties.
Leaderboard Update: The scoreboard has been refreshed! Get ready for a ranking reset next week—it’s time to prove yourself again.
🚀 Update 19812544 – Fresh Challenges Await!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3799291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update