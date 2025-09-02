🌟 New Content



3 New Difficulty Levels: We’ve split the old single difficulty into three tiers! Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, there’s now a difficulty level tailored to your playstyle.



New Movement Skill: Explore a brand-new ability in the Movement skill tree—master mobility like never before.



Parasite’s New Look: Parasite now leaves a slick new trail effect… because style matters too.



🎮 Gameplay Changes



Nuke Skill Revamp: Tweaked and tuned for a better blast—expect more satisfying explosions.



Toxin Overdrive: Hitting the speed cap now boosts your damage! Plus, Gas spreads poison faster, making enemies melt even quicker.



Sawbullets Upgrade: Their behavior has been refined for smoother, deadlier action.



Turret Tree Tweaks: Adjustments to make turret gameplay feel sharper and more rewarding.



Dash & Movement Improvements: Dash has been polished, and movement skills have been reworked to give you more control and freedom.



Boss Sailor Rework: Get ready for a completely overhauled encounter with Boss Sailor—new moves, new patterns, and a tougher challenge!



🛠️ Bug Fixes



Bullet Velocity Display: Finally shows correctly when upgraded—because numbers matter!



Skill Unlocks Fixed: Skills that weren’t unlocking properly are now behaving as they should.



🏆 Other Updates



New Achievements: Earn shiny new badges for conquering the new difficulties.



Leaderboard Update: The scoreboard has been refreshed! Get ready for a ranking reset next week—it’s time to prove yourself again.