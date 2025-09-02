 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19812544 Edited 2 September 2025 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
🌟 New Content

3 New Difficulty Levels: We’ve split the old single difficulty into three tiers! Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned pro, there’s now a difficulty level tailored to your playstyle.

New Movement Skill: Explore a brand-new ability in the Movement skill tree—master mobility like never before.

Parasite’s New Look: Parasite now leaves a slick new trail effect… because style matters too.

🎮 Gameplay Changes

Nuke Skill Revamp: Tweaked and tuned for a better blast—expect more satisfying explosions.

Toxin Overdrive: Hitting the speed cap now boosts your damage! Plus, Gas spreads poison faster, making enemies melt even quicker.

Sawbullets Upgrade: Their behavior has been refined for smoother, deadlier action.

Turret Tree Tweaks: Adjustments to make turret gameplay feel sharper and more rewarding.

Dash & Movement Improvements: Dash has been polished, and movement skills have been reworked to give you more control and freedom.

Boss Sailor Rework: Get ready for a completely overhauled encounter with Boss Sailor—new moves, new patterns, and a tougher challenge!

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Bullet Velocity Display: Finally shows correctly when upgraded—because numbers matter!

Skill Unlocks Fixed: Skills that weren’t unlocking properly are now behaving as they should.

🏆 Other Updates

New Achievements: Earn shiny new badges for conquering the new difficulties.

Leaderboard Update: The scoreboard has been refreshed! Get ready for a ranking reset next week—it’s time to prove yourself again.

