Minor Update for September
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Just a small update for today. Besides the usual typo fixes, I've added some checks to hopefully solve a rare issue where evidence could fail to appear in the notebook. This is more of a temporary solution while I try to get to the bottom of what was actually going on, but it should help in a pinch. Most players probably won't notice a difference (hopefully).
