Hey there, Tinkerlanders!

Say hello to the Volcanic & Mod Support Update - a fiery little bundle of features to spice up your Tinkerlands adventures. Apart from the new Volcano Island, this update adds pets, the new banner system and the first version of the modding support. Let's dive in:

Unstable Branch

Tinkerlands v0.2.0.0 update introduces mod support for the first time, and in order to make this work we had to rebuild roughly a ~30% of the whole game. This means that things that worked correctly before might not work properly in this update, and we might have introduced new issues in places that worked before. We've done extensive QA and tests to avoid these issues, but we are still a small team and we might've missed things.



For this reason, we are introducing the unstable branch where you'll be able to play the newest version of the game a bit earlier, with the risk of some issues appearing. This v0.2.0.0 will be released initially in the unstable branch for a few weeks until we can polish all the rough edges and be sure that everything is working correctly.

In order to join the unstable branch you need to:

Right click Tinkerlands on your library. Click Properties. Go to Betas. Select unstable from the dropdown list. Tinkerlands will now automatically update to the unstable version.

We strongly recommend that you backup your files before playing in the unstable branch. You can find Tinkerlands save files in AppData/Local/Tinkerlands.

The unstable branch should be stable enough as we've fixed every issue we've been able to find, so don't hesitate to give it a go!

Mod Support

Although this is just the start of the modding support, we've tried to make it as solid as possible. But since this is the earliest access to the mod support, we'll be working hand-on-hand with the modders over Discord, providing documentation, the tools and releasing some test mods to be used as examples.

If you are interested in creating mods for Tinkerlands, please make sure that you join our Discord community (link at the end of this post) as that will be the place to share mods, documentation, tools and get help for now.

If you are only interested in playing mods, we'd also ask you to join our Discord community (link at the end of this post) as that will be the hub to post mods until the mod support is solid enough that we move to Steam's workshop.

Volcanic Island

Remember that old classic - "the floor is lava"? Yeah. We made it real. Introducing a brand-new island: a burning hot inferno filled with new enemies, new items, and a whole lot of danger.

The local creatures have adapted to the heat and they are not happy to see you. But hey, with your new weapons in hand, they might just warm up to you... violently.

Face off against the Magma Worm if you can handle the heat. No need for thumpers for these absolute units.

New land, new threats... naturally, you’ll need some new toys. Find powerful gear tailored to your favorite class: Pyro Mage, Flame Warrior or Fireproof Archer 🔥 It’s up to you to choose your flavor of destruction!

Banner System

“Banner” as in ban - and yes, we do have a talent for naming things. Now you can craft special banners to banish certain especially annoying types of enemies. Use them wisely and take tactical control of your surroundings - or just enjoy the satisfaction of saying “nope” to that one mob you really hate.

PvP System

Need to teach your friend a lesson? Or just feeling a bit competitive? Enable Friendly Fire and settle things the old-fashioned way - by hitting each other ruthlessly.

Pet System

We know you love cuteness. So we squeezed in a Pet System into this update! Сollect them and show them your love - and they’ll love you back (in their own weird way).

That’s it for now, Tinkerlanders!

Hop into the unstable branch, play around, break things, and tell us what you think! Your feedback is lava to us 🔥

