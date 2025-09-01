BlazBlue Entropy Effect × Dead Cells Crossover Is Live
- A brand-new free character joins: The Prisoner from Dead Cells;
- How to unlock the crossover content: After completing the main quest "Passing the Torch", talk to NPC Neo to begin;
Character Optimizations & Fixes
- Fixed an issue where [Frost Impulse] could not trigger the Shock effect under the required conditions;
- Fixed an issue where Bullet's [Heat-Up] damage bonus applied to all her damage types, and adjusted values (duration and bonus effect);
- Optimized Bullet's [After Burner] input: now [After Burner] activated by holding the Up directional Button + Dash Button;
- Supplemented descriptions for some of Bullet's hidden effects;
- Fixed an issue where Bullet and Taokaka could restore SP improperly when using SP Skills;
- Added a new setting option for Rachel: “Rachel Glide Settings”;
- Optimized the hitbox of the Elite enemy “Defiling Eye”: its small tentacles can now be targeted now;
- Optimized the hit detection of the Elite enemy “Watcher” during its aerial slam;
- Optimized Susanoo’s Guard logic: damage from Tactics no longer triggers his Guard Counter;
- Removed improper collision detection of the Elite enemy “Serpent of Destruction” while invisible;
- Optimized the hit detection of the Elite enemy “The Floating Mind”;
- Removed invincibility during the teleport attack of the Elite enemy “Arakune”;
- Optimized the grab hit detection of the Elite enemy “Sweeper” and its summoned units;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for Taokaka, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for Hakumen, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for Ragna, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for Mai, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for Es, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized multiple Potentials and mechanics for ICEY, and added new hidden Potential effects;
- Optimized Susanoo’s skill set in [Transcendence] Mode and added new skills;
Other Optimizations & Fixes
- Special rules in Advanced Battle Space can now be viewed in “Details”;
- Optimized the timing mechanism of Elite enemy spaces in single Mind Training: added a “Pause Timer” function—before battle starts, the timer will pause, and combo count will not reset due to timeout; once battle begins, the timer resumes;
- The “Disable Character Slow Motion” option no longer skips death slow-motion animations for Prototypes and Elite enemies;
- The “Potentials” tab in “Training Details” now displays Potential icons;
- Players can now choose to skip the new-player tutorial stage;
- Fixed an issue where Prototype skill hit effects might be missing when using Palette;
- Added sound effects for special victory poses of Hakumen and Hazama;
- In Mind Training, Prototypes now gain brief invincibility upon entering a new space to prevent accidental trap activation; certain traps will now wait until the player reaches a safe area before triggering;
- Added special hit effects for Prototypes while in Super Armor;
- Added a page-switching guide: when a player’s Evotypes is first saved to the second page, the system will automatically play a voice prompt and display a guide to help switch pages;
- In Mind Training, [Training Details] → [Category] has been renamed to [Tactic Codex] to match the out-of-battle naming;
- Optimized button text when switching descriptions in the Potential selection screen during Mind Training;
- Added an option when obtaining an unusable Tactic Upgrade: players can now choose between keeping it for later use or converting it into Exchange Points;
- Added a new effect-sync feature in Co-op Mind Training: even if you disable or lower teammate effects, when you are downed in Duo Mode, your teammate will automatically inherit your effect settings to maintain consistent battle visuals;
- Fixed an issue where the “Social Distance” debuff could fail to bind properly in certain Co-op Mind Training spaces.
Changed files in this update