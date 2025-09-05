After shelving a bunch of prototypes and one quite advanced project over the past few years, we're working on a new game that shows promise but is not yet ready for an announcement, let alone a steam page...

So after not releasing anything for a long time I decided to go back to Another Brick in The Mall as a distraction over the summer holidays. Well, with fresh eyes I was able to come up with solutions for some long standing bugs and issues and decided to do an update.

Along with those fixes I thought I might as well implement the mechanics for Hotels as a new business and optional High Resolution Textures intended for modern monitors. Hope you enjoy them!

Patch Notes



1.2.0



Added: New Business: Hotels! (Motels really). Create a Hotel Lobby as a reception for your guests and Hotel Rooms for them to sleep at. Hotel guests will spend more time and money at your Mall. Hire Cashiers as receptionists and make sure you have a Maintenance Center nearby with Janitors to clean the rooms and change the bed sheets when your guests are gone. A garbage pick-up zone nearby will help things run smoothly.

Added: New objects : Hotel Bed , Hotel Shower Stall and Hotel Room Door .

Added: High Resolution Textures . Recommended for players with a QHD (1440p), UHD (2160p) or above monitor. You can switch to High resolution textures in the Video Options.

Changed: Builders now prioritize building doors over everything else to reduce to probability of having inaccessible work orders.

Added: A warning icon and tooltip over inaccessible work orders.

Changed: Builders can now come to work on foot if the main entrance is disconnected from your road network to prevent a potential soft lock in such a case.

Changed: Autosaves are now cycling through 5 different save names to help recover from mistakes/bugs. You now always will have an autosave from five in-game days ago.

Changed: Improved memory management.

Fixed: Glitchy building wall shadows.



1.2.1



Fixed: An issue where the native resolution of the monitor could not be selected.

Added: An option to anchor the UI to screen edges on ultrawide resolutions (in Video Options).

Fixed: Cascading menus (when setting products for shelves) and tooltips being out of place on ultrawide resolutions.

Added: A failsafe in fringe cases where car traffic would come to a complete stop at intersections.

Added: A slight breathing motion to the mouth of sleeping hotel guests.



1.2.2



Fixed: Staff showing up as clones in specific conditions.

Fixed: A potential crash when building Hotel Beds.

Fixed: A potential crash related to sound effects.

Fixed: Hotel Room being assignable without being unlocked.

Fixed: Hotel Room Door being buildable without being unlocked.

Fixed: Glitchy object filter on ultrawide resolutions in anchored mode.

Fixed: Incorrect text for the Union Vote notification in German language.



1.2.3



Added: A new achievement for Hotels.

Fixed: A possible corruption of Hotel rooms' status.

Fixed: Dismissing notifications on ultrawide resolutions in anchored mode not working properly.

Changed: Lowered the maintenance cost for Hotel beds and shower stalls.

Many thanks to everyone who participated in the beta test, reported bugs and provided feedback.

Please note that if you have mods at full capacity in your current save, some will graphically show up as "out of texture space" due to the new sprites used for hotels.

If this is the case for you, you can keep playing with all your mods without the new content: opt-in to keep using the previous build. In the game's Steam properties select the 'BETAS' tab and select 'Legacy1.1.4'.

You can help translate the update's new text to your language on Localizor: https://www.localizor.com/another-brick-in-the-mall

While I'll be back working on our new game for the time being, there will be more content coming for Another Brick in The Mall! I'll have some news hopefully before the end of the year.

Oh, and we'll be having a sale very soon!

Have fun building!