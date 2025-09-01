 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812332 Edited 1 September 2025 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A little hotfix for an error I found testing yesterday.

When the player is in combat and equip and item that gives Health stat it bugs the combat and the game starts to show errors in the texts and on the health bars.

It was because the combat only register the actual health of the player and enemies. Now I have added an event check that update the health on combat too for the health bars even if the value comes from other source than combat damage.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911871
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911872
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3911873
  • Loading history…
