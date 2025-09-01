 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812322 Edited 1 September 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fix some visual effects.

2. Fix some locomotion animations.

3. Fix BUG: equipment lost after ending.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3108991
