 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19812311 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses a critical issue with Ascension Tree progression and includes several balance and translation improvements.

Critical Fix:

  • Ascension Tree bug fix — fixed the issue that caused some players to lose Ascension Tree progress.

About Ascension Tree progress loss:

  • If you have an old save and haven't lost progress, you're all set. This patch prevents the issue from happening in the future.

  • If you have an old save and lost progress - you'll need to either restore a backup made before the patch, or progress in the Ascension Tree again.

  • If you started a new game on the previous patch - this likely means progress loss occurred.

We apologize for the progress loss. We're working on better systems to prevent these issues in future updates.

Balance Improvements:

  • Higher potion values — increased prices for mid and late-game potions to make money-making less tedious.

  • More flexible buyers — customers are now less picky throughout the entire game, offering multiple trading options from start to finish.

  • Valuemonger fix — fixed the issue where you could place excess coins with him, which would then be lost.

Localization Fixes:

  • Chinese and English corrections — fixed incorrect descriptions and wrong potion requirements in expeditions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2915381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link