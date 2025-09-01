This hotfix addresses a critical issue with Ascension Tree progression and includes several balance and translation improvements.
Critical Fix:
Ascension Tree bug fix — fixed the issue that caused some players to lose Ascension Tree progress.
About Ascension Tree progress loss:
If you have an old save and haven't lost progress, you're all set. This patch prevents the issue from happening in the future.
If you have an old save and lost progress - you'll need to either restore a backup made before the patch, or progress in the Ascension Tree again.
If you started a new game on the previous patch - this likely means progress loss occurred.
We apologize for the progress loss. We're working on better systems to prevent these issues in future updates.
Balance Improvements:
Higher potion values — increased prices for mid and late-game potions to make money-making less tedious.
More flexible buyers — customers are now less picky throughout the entire game, offering multiple trading options from start to finish.
Valuemonger fix — fixed the issue where you could place excess coins with him, which would then be lost.
Localization Fixes:
Chinese and English corrections — fixed incorrect descriptions and wrong potion requirements in expeditions.
Changed files in this update