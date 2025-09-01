This hotfix addresses a critical issue with Ascension Tree progression and includes several balance and translation improvements.

Ascension Tree bug fix — fixed the issue that caused some players to lose Ascension Tree progress.

About Ascension Tree progress loss:

If you have an old save and haven't lost progress, you're all set. This patch prevents the issue from happening in the future.

If you have an old save and lost progress - you'll need to either restore a backup made before the patch, or progress in the Ascension Tree again.