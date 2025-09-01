The first post-release patch is live! This quick patch fixes an audio crash with the error message "ArgumentNullException: Value cannot be null" and adds a graphics option to disable shadows.



There appears to be some kind of Unity bug that causes shadow rendering to crash on some systems with the error message:

InvalidOperationException: RenderPass Render Shadow Maps was not provided with an execute function

or

ArgumentException: Trying to access resource of type Texture with an invalid resource index 42.

If you are constantly getting a crash with either of these error messages, please disable shadows from the graphics options (via Settings in the main menu).

