1 September 2025 Build 19812264 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The first post-release patch is live! This quick patch fixes an audio crash with the error message "ArgumentNullException: Value cannot be null" and adds a graphics option to disable shadows.

There appears to be some kind of Unity bug that causes shadow rendering to crash on some systems with the error message:
InvalidOperationException: RenderPass Render Shadow Maps was not provided with an execute function
or
ArgumentException: Trying to access resource of type Texture with an invalid resource index 42.
If you are constantly getting a crash with either of these error messages, please disable shadows from the graphics options (via Settings in the main menu).

Changed files in this update

