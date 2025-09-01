 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812260 Edited 1 September 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! 👋
We’ve released an update with a number of fixes you reported earlier, and we’re continuing to work on the remaining issues. At the same time, we’re preparing the next major update — it will introduce presidential elections along with other changes to the political system.

Thank you for your activity and support!

Patch Notes

🛠️ Fixes

  • Fixed music playback issue on macOS.

  • Automatic expansion in old saves now works correctly.

  • Resolved crash caused by cross-ownership during company takeovers.

  • Puppet politicians now correctly appear in the controlled politicians counter in parliament chambers.

  • Fixed bug with the Broker agent that occurred after restarting the game.

  • Fixed layout issues with long company names on the stock exchange.

  • Resolved hover sticking on the first row in the shareholders table.

  • Required balance value now correctly displayed in the profit tooltip on the main panel.

  • Added message when a bank loan cannot be issued.

  • Fixed incorrect display of the first Capitol elections in Montana and New Mexico.

  • Corrected purchase percentage display for holding companies.

  • Fixed linking arrows from Advertising in the Banks Statistics window.

  • Various crash fixes.

🎨 UI Improvements

  • Improved number input fields on the stock exchange and in share issuance windows.

🚧 Work in Progress

  • Presidential elections.

  • Political system updates.

  • Ability to create a new company in partnership with loyal characters.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Plutocracy Windows Depot 754501
Linux 64-bit Plutocracy Linux Depot 754502
macOS 64-bit Plutocracy MacOS Depot 754503
