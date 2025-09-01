Hello everyone! 👋

We’ve released an update with a number of fixes you reported earlier, and we’re continuing to work on the remaining issues. At the same time, we’re preparing the next major update — it will introduce presidential elections along with other changes to the political system.

Thank you for your activity and support!

Patch Notes

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed music playback issue on macOS .

Automatic expansion in old saves now works correctly.

Resolved crash caused by cross-ownership during company takeovers.

Puppet politicians now correctly appear in the controlled politicians counter in parliament chambers.

Fixed bug with the Broker agent that occurred after restarting the game.

Fixed layout issues with long company names on the stock exchange.

Resolved hover sticking on the first row in the shareholders table .

Required balance value now correctly displayed in the profit tooltip on the main panel.

Added message when a bank loan cannot be issued.

Fixed incorrect display of the first Capitol elections in Montana and New Mexico.

Corrected purchase percentage display for holding companies .

Fixed linking arrows from Advertising in the Banks Statistics window.

Various crash fixes.

🎨 UI Improvements

Improved number input fields on the stock exchange and in share issuance windows.

🚧 Work in Progress