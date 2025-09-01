 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812226 Edited 1 September 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improvement: Consuming Mushroom Essence instantly refreshes the aging state.
  • Bug Fix: When transporting items from the Treasury, if a certain item cannot be transported by free carriage due to lack of storage, it will become stuck, preventing other items from being transported by free carriage.
  • Improvement: When a free carriage driver changes his profession, the corresponding transport mission is immediately canceled.
  • Bug Fix: After building a Titan Altar, a residual image of the Titan Heart icon will appear in the lower left corner and will not disappear.
  • Improvement: Patients are not actively seeking medical treatment.
  • Improvement: After resetting the route of a fixed carriage, the route information will be immediately refreshed to indicate whether the route is blocked.
  • Bug Fix: Empire Villages recruited two fewer people than planned.
  • New Feature: Mixed-gender public baths may result in illegitimate children.
  • Improvement: Even if the barracks warehouse is full, food can still be transported in if there is a shortage of food.

