- Improvement: Consuming Mushroom Essence instantly refreshes the aging state.
- Bug Fix: When transporting items from the Treasury, if a certain item cannot be transported by free carriage due to lack of storage, it will become stuck, preventing other items from being transported by free carriage.
- Improvement: When a free carriage driver changes his profession, the corresponding transport mission is immediately canceled.
- Bug Fix: After building a Titan Altar, a residual image of the Titan Heart icon will appear in the lower left corner and will not disappear.
- Improvement: Patients are not actively seeking medical treatment.
- Improvement: After resetting the route of a fixed carriage, the route information will be immediately refreshed to indicate whether the route is blocked.
- Bug Fix: Empire Villages recruited two fewer people than planned.
- New Feature: Mixed-gender public baths may result in illegitimate children.
- Improvement: Even if the barracks warehouse is full, food can still be transported in if there is a shortage of food.
