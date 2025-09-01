What we've been working on this fortnight.

Technical Team

Content Team

Graphics Team

Audio Team

Infographics

Welcome to the 19th edition of The Brighter Leek.We have been busy with the final polishing of the Botanist profession and it will launch very soon. Botanist is the first update in Project Milestone and we hope you are as excited about it as we are!Once Botanist is launched, the technical team will move onto finishing update 2 - Milestones. This will be the second largest update we have ever made to the game (after the combat merge update), but with almost all of the graphics for milestones already complete, we are in a really great position to crack on with it.The content and graphics team are focusing on the new side quests, bounties and minigames. To give you an idea of when you will see these updates, the side quests will be launched when they are ready, but the new bounties and minigames will not launch until after milestones.Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Coding and polishing for the Botanist profession.• Storage rift improvements.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Coding and polishing for the Botanist profession.• Storage rift improvements.• Preparing this Brighter Leek.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Mapping for the Botanist and Forager professions.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 7 ⭐️ quest.• Project Milestone - Miner Minigame.• Storage rift improvements.Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Coding for Bonewright bounties.• Coding for Stonemason bounties.• Coding for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.Haaris (Sleepy Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Crenopolis 4 ⭐️ quest.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Project Milestone - Blacksmith Minigame.• Botanist profession testing.Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for Project Milestone (lobster, oyster, bass, oyster & lemon juice, lobster thermidor, grilled bass, pufferfish sashimi, apple pie, wraddock and thyme, salmon quiche, poached trout, roasted chestnuts, teak logs).• Splash art for the Botanist launch.• Graphics for this Brighter Leek.• Concept art for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for Project Milestone (decorative leaping salmon anim, two handed saw).• Graphics for Miner bounties.• Graphics for this Brighter Leek.• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for Botanist (green fly spray reload anim)• Graphics for Project Milestone (pufferfish box anims).• Graphics for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:• Audio and particles for the Botanist profession.• Audio and particles for Miner bounties.• Audio and particles for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.