Our engine did not previously support displaying Chinese, Korean and Japanese glyphs (characters). It was a little complicated to implement, but we did it! We've also improved support for Brazilian Portuguese, which can now be copied and pasted in the chat box.

The support for these languages are still limited as they are Google Translated for the most part.

Features

More Localizations and Translation Coverage

In order to make the coverage of the game's text in our translations better, I've added a bunch of new features into the engine to extract the text from the server easily. These are still mostly done by Google Translate, we would love if there were members of the community who would like to help with these translations!

Added Simplified Chinese Support

Added Korean Hangul Support

Added Japanese Support

Added Blessing HUD toggle between different blessings when more than one is active

Changes

Tooltip of Raid Zones triggering when mouse is now hidden when mouse is inactive

Added specific failed message when trying to use Daily Reset scroll when dailies is not done

Bug Fixes