 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong No Man's Sky Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19812122 Edited 1 September 2025 – 14:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our engine did not previously support displaying Chinese, Korean and Japanese glyphs (characters). It was a little complicated to implement, but we did it! We've also improved support for Brazilian Portuguese, which can now be copied and pasted in the chat box.

The support for these languages are still limited as they are Google Translated for the most part.

Features

  • More Localizations and Translation Coverage
    In order to make the coverage of the game's text in our translations better, I've added a bunch of new features into the engine to extract the text from the server easily. These are still mostly done by Google Translate, we would love if there were members of the community who would like to help with these translations!

  • Added Simplified Chinese Support

  • Added Korean Hangul Support

  • Added Japanese Support

  • Added Blessing HUD toggle between different blessings when more than one is active

Changes

  • Tooltip of Raid Zones triggering when mouse is now hidden when mouse is inactive

  • Added specific failed message when trying to use Daily Reset scroll when dailies is not done

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed crash to do with Jutsu menu

  • Fixed crash to do with Chat bubbles

  • Fixed rare crash on login and map switch

  • Fixed bug where UI could disappear

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link