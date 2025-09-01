A-MAZE-ING SPECIAL

New fancy dress-up! The levels are the same, but we've spiffed the area a bit. What do you think?

COMMUNITY FEATURES

This update is especially for those of you who like competing on leaderboards and shaving seconds off of your best time or exploring new content to play!

GHOST REPLAY

If you go into Settings and scroll down to Hidden Features, there are now three new options. You can enable that to see your own best time in all levels so you can optimize your racing strategies.

TIMER

In addition to that, you can also toggle Show Timer to get a timer at the top of the screen.

PLAYER-MADE LEVEL RANKINGS

From now on, player made levels will have a new fancy lil icon attached to it. They range from Easy, Normal, Spicy, Hard, Hardest and Insane. The player made levels that will be presented to you in Play Next will change according to how often you die on a level.

THE DAILY LEVEL

will now be featured in Rupert the Mailbox (found in your Home area), so that when you load up the game you can just play that right away!

Also, PSA: If you're looking for the Among Us content, bear with us (heh) as its being relocated from Specials ⏩ Episode

SEPTEMBER CONTENT

Remember that you can check in every week for a new special in the elevator. This month we have the very popular 'CAR IS GLASS' / Handle with Car update coming up!

Here's the full overview for September

A-maze-ing : August 28th - September 10th

Dream: Vacation : September 4th - September 17th

Handle with Car : September 11th - September 24th

Dream: Zoo : September 18th - October 1st

We're busy dreaming up themes so if you have a good idea, don't hold back, let us know - what are you dreaming of? Only one month away from Spooky Season! 👻

HONK HONK,

- Sarah (Community Manager)