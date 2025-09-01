- Big progress on optional and main markers remaining active longer than needed on NPCs (all across the game, but especially chapters 5 and 6)
- Further fix on movement input after interactions so it's less clunky
- Added notification for adding and removing exploration supplies as rewards as it wasn't obvious it was happening in some places
- Fix for dog animations when petting, throwing stick, and selecting at camp in ch6
Build 1.0.10875 Patch #29
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1373091
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1373093
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update