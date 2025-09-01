 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19812027 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Big progress on optional and main markers remaining active longer than needed on NPCs (all across the game, but especially chapters 5 and 6)
  • Further fix on movement input after interactions so it's less clunky
  • Added notification for adding and removing exploration supplies as rewards as it wasn't obvious it was happening in some places
  • Fix for dog animations when petting, throwing stick, and selecting at camp in ch6

