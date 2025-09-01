 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19811987 Edited 1 September 2025 – 12:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with a pathing loop from Hinterlands to Braknor.

Made Adjustments to Frostpire Cavern Bloobathon.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
  • Loading history…
