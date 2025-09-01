I think this should be the final mouse update. The Options menu will now allow you to adjust the Windows Mouse speed directly.

Previously I was adjusting the (optional) Windows Mouse automatically, based on the size of the game window. Well it seems that the Windows Mouse speed (which is a number from 1-20) does not have a linear calculation, so if I set it to 4 (for instance) it is not half the speed of 8, as I had assumed.

To answer this problem, I am just going to allow players to set the speed of the mouse directly in the Options menu.

So now the mouse slider will be used for both Windows Mouse Mode as well as standard mode.

If you opt to use Windows mouse mode, the slider number will change to your current Windows Mouse speed. You will see that it will respond much faster in the game window (since the window is scaled) so you can use the slider to adjust the speed directly.



I recommend setting it slightly lower than whatever it shows as the default speed.



That's it folks. The mouse is in your hands now.