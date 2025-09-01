Hello everyone,



First of all, I want to sincerely thank each of you who have been following, supporting, and sharing kind words about the game. There have been times when I needed to step back, take a break, and reflect on the journey so far. For me, developing this game is not just work it’s something I’m passionate about every single day. It’s both a challenge and a motivation to keep going, not only for myself but also for everyone who enjoys and supports the project.



This update comes packed with lots of new content and features I think you’ll love. Shall we take a closer look?



🖼️ Photobooth Business in Airport



The first new feature is photobooths. I really liked the idea of something simple: machines that don’t demand your attention every second, but quietly make money in the background. It feels realistic too, because airports in real life are full of small businesses like this.

You can choose different booth types: some are cheap and easy to manage, others cost more but bring higher returns.

Machines need maintenance basic ones need a quick check about every 7 in-game days, while premium ones can last longer but are more costly to fix. If you forget to maintain them, they’ll stop working.

Each airport only has a few available spots, so you’ll need to plan carefully where to place them.

I wanted this to feel like your first step into the airport business world. Something small, manageable, but satisfying.



TIP: You can use the Custom Airport feature to jump directly to airports where you want to place or maintain your photobooths.



🥤 Vending Machines Business in Airport



The next step was adding vending machines. They fit perfectly alongside photobooths because they’re such a common sight in airports. They’re also the kind of business that just makes sense: people are always hungry, always thirsty, and they’re willing to pay for convenience.

You’ll manage them in a similar way: choose placement spots, check on them, and keep them maintained. Over time, these small businesses start adding up into a steady income stream.





📱 Kios App – Your Financial Hub



Managing multiple photobooths and vending machines across different airports could get messy fast so we’ve built the Kios App, a simple but powerful in-game tool to keep everything under control.

From this app, you can:

📊 Track all active machines – see how many vending machines and photobooths you own, and where they’re located.

🕒 Monitor maintenance timers – never lose profit because you forgot a booth that needs service. The app shows exactly how many days are left before maintenance is due.

💰 Follow your revenue stream – check how much each machine has earned so far, and get a clear picture of your total daily/weekly income.

Think of it as your business dashboard: instead of running around trying to remember where you placed each machine, you just open the app, check the numbers, and decide your next move.





🎰 Expanding Casino Entertainment



If you’re looking for fast money, the casino is open for business! You can now try your luck with Roulette while waiting between flights. With this update, the Casino Entertainment section expands, giving you more ways to spend your downtime (and maybe make some quick cash).

Here’s how Roulette works in-game:

💵 Place Your Bets – bet on colors (red/black), numbers (0–36), odd/even, or ranges.

🎡 Spin the Wheel – the ball decides your fate.

📈 Payouts : 1:1 for red/black or odd/even bets 2:1 for dozen/column bets 35:1 for a single number bet



Roulette (and future casino games) can be played during your downtime between flights. If you want to quickly become wealthy, there’s no better way than trying your luck at the casino. But don’t get too carried away flight attendants’ salaries aren’t exactly high.





💼 Income Between Flights



One of the biggest changes in this update is what happens between flights.Previously, downtime was just waiting for the next boarding call. Now, that time has real value. You can:

Collect income from your businesses.

Improve airport satisfaction to unlock new services.

Grow your reputation with the airline, depending on how well you manage everything.

Once again, thank you so much for being part of this journey with me. ❤️



👉 Try out the August update today, and please don’t hesitate to share your feedback every suggestion helps make the game better and better.



