Balance Changes
- Added Cloud, Wisp Den and Angry Blossom projectiles to Jester's Party Popper tower
- Added Warden towers to Jester's Present towers
- Adjusted EV projectile damage on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Increased the ult rates and max possible hero stat rolls for the weapons from King's Game
- Increased the maximum stacks of the Bloodletting Blade to 100 from 60
- Increased the damage of the Bloodletting Blade by 10%
- Doubled Airplane ult++ rates on Tinkerer's Workshop survival
- Increased ult++ rates on Ruthless Uber Death from Above/City in the Cliffs and Ruthless Rumble in the Jungle/Karathiki Jungle
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Shield from Forest's Protection
- Added effectsSocket to Warden
- Fixed Mix Mode enemies on Tinkerer's Workshop
- Increased wyvern collision height from 70 to 80
- Fixed secret Countess skin animation set on Halloween Tavern
- Fixed extra accs reward for Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed mob scaling in function of adding players in Tinkerer's Workshop
- Fixed event Mushroom Staffs having elemental projectile scaling
- Fixed Monkey not being awarded on Karathiki Jungle Ruthless difficulty
- Nessie launcher no longer triggers mana collection from attacking your own minions
For Etheria!
