 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19811799 Edited 1 September 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Added Cloud, Wisp Den and Angry Blossom projectiles to Jester's Party Popper tower
  • Added Warden towers to Jester's Present towers
  • Adjusted EV projectile damage on Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Increased the ult rates and max possible hero stat rolls for the weapons from King's Game
  • Increased the maximum stacks of the Bloodletting Blade to 100 from 60
  • Increased the damage of the Bloodletting Blade by 10%
  • Doubled Airplane ult++ rates on Tinkerer's Workshop survival
  • Increased ult++ rates on Ruthless Uber Death from Above/City in the Cliffs and Ruthless Rumble in the Jungle/Karathiki Jungle


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Shield from Forest's Protection
  • Added effectsSocket to Warden
  • Fixed Mix Mode enemies on Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Increased wyvern collision height from 70 to 80
  • Fixed secret Countess skin animation set on Halloween Tavern
  • Fixed extra accs reward for Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Fixed mob scaling in function of adding players in Tinkerer's Workshop
  • Fixed event Mushroom Staffs having elemental projectile scaling
  • Fixed Monkey not being awarded on Karathiki Jungle Ruthless difficulty
  • Nessie launcher no longer triggers mana collection from attacking your own minions


For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Defenders Depot Depot 65801
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204381 Dungeon Defenders Eternia Shards Part 1 Depot 204381
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204382 EterniaShards2 Depot 204382
  • Loading history…
Windows OptionalDLC 204383 EterniaShards3 Depot 204383
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 204384 EterniaShards4 Depot 204384
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link