Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass is available now!
Battle of Dukla Pass Development
Don’t forget that next to the launch of Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass, we’ve also released a major patch for all owners of Steel Division 2 with a host of improvements, bug fixes, and balance changes across the board.
https://steamcommunity.com/games/919640/announcements/detail/501709427825442862
We’ve encountered multiple issues during the long gestation of Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass, including delays in certain voice dialogue deliveries and other elements. On behalf of the whole team, we sincerely apologize for the wait.
Battle of Dukla Pass Expansion
If you want to do some background reading, check out the Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass expansion previews.
- The expansion features 1 massive Army General campaign centered on the Battle of Dukla Pass. Read more about the historical context and in-game battlefield here.
- Plus 6 new Divisions, playable in both single-player and multiplayer. These include the Allied 1. Československý Armádní Sbor, the Soviet 242-ya Gornostrelkovaya, and Slovak National Uprising, while the Axis deploy the 208. Infanterie-Division, the Hungarian 13. Gyaloghadosztály, and the 18. SS-Fr.-Panzergrenadier "Horst Wessel".
