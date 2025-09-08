 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19811737 Edited 8 September 2025 – 06:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The wait is finally over, commanders.

Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass is available now!



Get downloading. If you feel the need to pass the time, make sure to read all the juicy background info below!

Battle of Dukla Pass Development


Don’t forget that next to the launch of Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass, we’ve also released a major patch for all owners of Steel Division 2 with a host of improvements, bug fixes, and balance changes across the board.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/919640/announcements/detail/501709427825442862

We’ve encountered multiple issues during the long gestation of Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass, including delays in certain voice dialogue deliveries and other elements. On behalf of the whole team, we sincerely apologize for the wait.

We truly hope you are going to enjoy Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass. Let us know what you think!



Battle of Dukla Pass Expansion


If you want to do some background reading, check out the Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass expansion previews.





See you on the battlefield


Deploy to the battlefield, commander. Do tell us your experiences of Steel Division 2: Battle of Dukla Pass!

Make sure to join the Steel Division 2 community on our Steam forums. The latest Steel Division 2 news can also be encountered on our Instagram.

Looking for an online game? Visit the Discord server or Reddit page and get involved with the lively Steel Division 2 community!

See you, commanders.

