 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight No Man's Sky Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 September 2025 Build 19811723 Edited 2 September 2025 – 08:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On September 2, maintenance will be carried out on the Karos Classic servers.

Because of this, the game may be unavailable from 11:00 to 11:30 (UTC+3).

Please note that the maintenance time is approximate and may be subject to change. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2720701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link