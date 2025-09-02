Maintenance
Update notes via Steam Community
On September 2, maintenance will be carried out on the Karos Classic servers.
Because of this, the game may be unavailable from 11:00 to 11:30 (UTC+3).
Please note that the maintenance time is approximate and may be subject to change. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2720701
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update