Demo gets serious Until now the demo was just an appetizer with Level 1 (Bestiosaur). But we know you’re hungry, so now it also includes Level 9 (Batrachian). Two for the price of one: a starter and the main dish.



Improved non-VR view By default we now use the new first-person view with “anti-nausea” enabled. You can aim perfectly even if the car is spinning like a top. If you don’t like it, just change it in the options or press C to swap views.



Inverted Y axis A true classic. You can now invert the Y axis when playing without VR. Because there are two types of players: those who *don’t* invert the axis… and those who are wrong.



Bugs squashed We cleaned up all reported bugs. Highlights include:

- Flight switches that sometimes ignored your shots.

- Rocks in Level 5 that you could fly straight through (sorry, no ghost powers here).



Plus some small tweaks to make everything feel tighter and less “ghost mode.”

