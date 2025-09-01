Demo gets seriousUntil now the demo was just an appetizer with Level 1 (Bestiosaur). But we know you’re hungry, so now it also includes Level 9 (Batrachian). Two for the price of one: a starter and the main dish.
Improved non-VR viewBy default we now use the new first-person view with “anti-nausea” enabled. You can aim perfectly even if the car is spinning like a top. If you don’t like it, just change it in the options or press C to swap views.
Inverted Y axisA true classic. You can now invert the Y axis when playing without VR. Because there are two types of players: those who *don’t* invert the axis… and those who are wrong.
Bugs squashedWe cleaned up all reported bugs. Highlights include:
- Flight switches that sometimes ignored your shots.
- Rocks in Level 5 that you could fly straight through (sorry, no ghost powers here).
Plus some small tweaks to make everything feel tighter and less “ghost mode.”
Changed files in this update