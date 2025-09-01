 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19811685 Edited 1 September 2025 – 12:13:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+ Door auto opening and closing
+ Control now trashes items in inventory
+ Fixed bugged fall damage while underground
+ Map loading is now much faster after the first initial load
+ Skills now don't activate while the chat is open

Changed files in this update

