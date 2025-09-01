+ Door auto opening and closing
+ Control now trashes items in inventory
+ Fixed bugged fall damage while underground
+ Map loading is now much faster after the first initial load
+ Skills now don't activate while the chat is open
QOL Changes V0.6.7
