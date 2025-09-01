 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19811506 Edited 1 September 2025 – 12:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.12

🛠️BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue causing a 'Wave Battle' to not start

  • Fixed an empty chest in the Galactabatory,

  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the Korchap Meeting cutscene from firing

Changed files in this update

Depot 757942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link