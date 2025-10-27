Hey all, hope you are having a great spooky month! 👻

I've been working hard on bringing you a shiny new update for Hollowbody, casually dubbed 'Hollowbody v2.0' (same game just... less buggy 🙂).

v2.0 marks a huge engine update for Hollowbody that improves stability and load times across a range of different PC setups. Along with this I've made several improvements based on your feedback and added some much requested features. The biggest being...

Localisation support! For the first time Hollowbody is now fully playable and localised in Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Japanese. It was a hell of a lot of work but I'm really stoked that more people will get to enjoy the game. Special thanks to the talented translators at Warlocs for working with me on this.

IMPORTANT! (for old players)

Due to the engine upgrade and several other factors relating to this update it will unfortunately break save files for anyone who has played the game prior to v2.0.

To sidestep this potential issue I have created an additional branch on Steam called 'Hollowbody Patch 10 - Legacy Version'. If you are currently midway through a playthrough and your game has auto-updated to v2.0, follow these steps:

Right click Hollowbody in your Steam Library and click Properties.

Navigate to the 'Betas' tab

Select 'Hollowbody Patch 10 - Legacy Version' from the Beta Participation dropdown box.

Steam will now default to this legacy version where your save files will still work fine.

You may need to close and restart your Steam client to see this 'beta' branch available in the dropdown menu.

With that said, here's the list of changes you'll find in v2.0. (actually this is just the stuff I remembered to write down lol)

Patch Notes:

Updated game engine from Unity 2019 to Unity 2022 improving stability across a wide range of systems.

Updated scene loading with improved load times.

Added engine support for localisations and language specific fonts.

Added Spanish localisation support

Added Brazilian Portuguese localisation support

Added Russian localisation support

Added Japanese localisation support

Added additional option to invert third person camera input to the Options menu.

Various text adjustments.

Improved follow camera tracking and recentering time.

Updated locomotion speeds and blending.

Improved melee combat animations and hit detection.

Fixed shader compatibility issue on some systems.

Removed excessive darkening of exterior scenes when playing in hard mode.

Updated multiple interior scenes to remove lighting change when playing in hard mode.

Underground Station - Removed requirement to shoot C4 explosives when solving bricked wall puzzle.

Underground Station - Updated logic when moving to lower platforms via stairwell, replaced with short cutscene (similar to Roegate House Apartments).

Underground Station - Fixed an issue with the Fuse Box requiring multiple interactions to power on.

Block Int Part 1 - blocked off additional empty room, streamlining exploration somewhat.

Moved some side content to be exclusive to Hard Mode (this post-launch content was confusing some new players, the additional puzzles distract from the core gameplay route so have been moved to be hard mode exclusive.

High Street Part 1 - Car Jack is now only available on Hard Mode. Jack and van are disabled on easy mode.

High Street Part 2 - Garage Recon access is now only available on Hard Mode. Camera Trigger and Hotspot to enter garage are removed for other difficulties.

Park_Streets - Garage now only available on Hard Mode. Camera Trigger and Hotspot to enter garage are removed for other difficulties.

As always, a HUGE thank you for supporting my little games and Hollowbody! It's amazing to see so many people enjoying the stuff I create and a huge motivation to make bigger and better things moving forward. Have a great Halloween 🎃

Cheers!

Nath