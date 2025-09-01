

Autumn on the water — time for a big catch!



Friends, can you hear the crunch of leaves underfoot and feel the cool autumn breeze? At Fisher Online, the most picturesque time of year has arrived — and we're launching the autumn event "Leaf Fall"!



From September 1 to September 8 (the event ends with a routine server restart at 1:00 AM UTD on September 9), you can look forward to:



- Exclusive autumn items — a special section of the store will feature unique rewards available only during the event.

- A special atmosphere — enjoy autumn landscapes, refreshed water bodies, and a unique game mood.

- New quests and challenges — fish, explore, and earn truly rare trophies.



Don't miss your chance to enrich your collection and experience the full charm of autumn in the game!