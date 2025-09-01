 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight Deadlock Path of Exile 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 September 2025 Build 19811333 Edited 1 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Autumn on the water — time for a big catch!

Friends, can you hear the crunch of leaves underfoot and feel the cool autumn breeze? At Fisher Online, the most picturesque time of year has arrived — and we're launching the autumn event "Leaf Fall"!


From September 1 to September 8 (the event ends with a routine server restart at 1:00 AM UTD on September 9), you can look forward to:


- Exclusive autumn items — a special section of the store will feature unique rewards available only during the event.

- A special atmosphere — enjoy autumn landscapes, refreshed water bodies, and a unique game mood.

- New quests and challenges — fish, explore, and earn truly rare trophies.


Don't miss your chance to enrich your collection and experience the full charm of autumn in the game!

Changed files in this update

theFisher Online Content Depot 1094781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link