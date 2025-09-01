Added achievements to the game (28 in total)



Reworked some parts of the save and reload system to achieve much faster loading times (this will require you, to load every of your existing games and save it new)



During sleep the game is now progressing further (depending on the total sleep time)



Sleeping on a ship while sailing increases the traveled distance (not linear - for physics reasons it can only speed up to a certain amount)



Air tank refill station can now be build on the sailing ship



Water generator can now be build on the sailing ship



Fridge can now be build on the sailing ship



The players watch can now be seen underwater



Added crouch ability (makes it easier to reach some locations or while building)



Swapped the songs played by the space radio 9000 (to avoid copyright claims for lets players)



Fixed items spawned directly on the ground sometimes glitching through the ground



Increased durability for food items inside a fridge (+50%)



Increased max length for building wires (now max. 24m instead of 8m)



Building a wire will show up in blue until the max. length is exceeded or the attachment point is not available



Adjusted behavior of wires during building



Added a pop-up screen when trying to overwrite a save file that is not the one that was loaded



Added info that bottles filled with dirty water can be used to water plants



Increased drag speed for the sailing ship for easier handling



Increased building distance from 4.5m to 5m



Novillium ore now has a chance to respawn



Some synthetic fibers items now respawn



Added an indicator inside the fridges inventory, showing if the fridge is active or not



Fixed recipe not available for players in co-op following the tutorial, where another player has finished the previous task alone



Fixed the computer terminal for co-op games (can now be accessed by every player to achieve the security clearance)



Fixed rendering bugs for the female player version



Fixed players joining a co-op game while playing in singleplayer causing some of their items and buildings appear in the co-op game



Fixed drowning sounds and visuals persist even if an air tank is inserted



Fixed solar panel building on roofs



Fixed solar panel array on the sailing ship calculating wrong energy amounts



Fixed some problems where the sailing ship could start flying in the air



Fixed lightning would appear always on the same spot for co-op players (now synchron with the host)



Fixed cooking level and XP allocation to the player



Fixed snakes spawn in the river sometimes



Survivors,A new update has arrived, bringing exciting improvements and features to Under A New Sun!A total of 28 achievements have been added, offering new goals to pursue while playing.The save and reload system has been reworked to allow much faster loading times – to benefit from this change, each existing save needs to be loaded by you once and saved again.In addition, the world will now also progress further during sleep, which is depending on the total sleep time.Life on the sailing ship has become more convenient as well: it is now possible to build an air tank refill station, a water generator or a fridge directly on the ship, powered by the already existing solar array that can be built on the ships deck.For smoother gameplay, the watch is now visible while diving underwater, a crouch ability has been added (making it easier to reach certain spots or build with more precision), and the wire building system received multiple improvements, including a maximum building length that is now three times longer than before.Enjoy the adventure!New Horizon Games