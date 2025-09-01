 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19811209 Edited 1 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update #4 – Changelog

  • Fixed issue where any part could be mounted on any car socket.

  • Cars no longer require removing brakes to take off the suspension.

  • Restored support for USB devices with only analog axis.

  • Fixed mirror display position

  • Resetting a car to the garage should no longer launch it into the air.

  • Fixed bug on i35 preventing the wheel hub from being mounted with V2 chassis.

  • Updated some warehouse icons (tab icon for “All Parts”, ground part marker).

  • Improved car washing and sanding system.

  • Added cash rewards for completing drift challenges: $1200 for Gold, $800 for Silver, $400 for Bronze.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2353691
