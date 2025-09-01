Update #4 – Changelog

Fixed issue where any part could be mounted on any car socket.

Cars no longer require removing brakes to take off the suspension.

Restored support for USB devices with only analog axis.

Fixed mirror display position

Resetting a car to the garage should no longer launch it into the air.

Fixed bug on i35 preventing the wheel hub from being mounted with V2 chassis.

Updated some warehouse icons (tab icon for “All Parts”, ground part marker).

Improved car washing and sanding system.