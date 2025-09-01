Message from the Developer

September 1st marks the anniversary of Puppet Master: The Game! It’s been 11 years (on and off) since this project began, and it’s amazing to see how far it’s come, from a small fan project to an official release.

This update returns to the Workshop, the first map shown in our interactive trailer back in 2014, along with a special skin celebrating our collaboration with Full Moon Features. This crossover unites the iconic Blade with Punkie, our character from Horror Legends, originally designed for our canceled Kickstarter campaign. You’ll also discover plenty of free goodies, exciting new features, and improvements in this patch.

Thank you all for your continued support, and sorry it took so long for this update to come out, I don’t have as much free time as I used to.

Hope you all have a happy, spooky season!

-Drake





MAPS

NEW - Workshop (2014)

A classic throwback from our 2014 Interactive Trailer, now fully remastered for the official release. This small, fast-paced map is packed with choke points, keeping the action intense at every turn.

Fully supports all game modes.





Arcadia Warehouse

Trap Door Mechanic: The trap door can now be opened and closed via a button on the first floor. Puppets can use this to block humans preparing to escape.

Added an exterior opening for the Puppet faction, allowing them to intercept humans before they escape.

Added retro-style ladders to enhance the Puppet faction’s hunting pressure against humans.

Opened new gaps in the box maze to improve Puppet mobility and increase hunting opportunities.

Introduced additional doorways to slow human movement between the first and second floors.

Fixed glass-paneled doors so they can now be broken, allowing Puppets to jump through instead of opening them.

Replaced select metal doors with glass-paneled doors to provide more breakable entry points for Puppets.

Underworld

Added retro-style ladders to help the Puppet faction better utilize high ground and shortcuts on the pyramid side of the map.

Adjusted lighting to more closely match the underworld aesthetic from Puppet Master 4 and Puppet Master 5.

Attic

Added retro-style ladders to help the Puppet faction better utilize high ground and shortcuts on the pyramid side of the map.

NEW SKINS

Puppets

Blade : Thai Poster (7000 XP)

Jester : Stealth Jester (6000 XP)

Tunneler : Sandstorm (5000 XP)

Pinhead : Blood-Splattered (5000 XP)

Leech-Woman : Prototype Alternate (3000 XP)

Six-Shooter : U.S. Army (8000 XP)

Torch : Urban Assault (4000 XP)

Decapitron : Blood-Splattered (3000 XP)

Totems

Totem Warrior : Comic (8000 XP) Helm Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)

Totem Ravager : Comic (8000 XP) Ritual Daggers Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)

Mephisto : Comic (8000 XP) Crystal Ball Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)

Head-Hunter : Comic (8000 XP) Spear Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)

Totem Sutekh : Comic (8000 XP) Crown Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)







PERKS

All PERKS XP cost reduced from 350 to 250

Humans

NEW - Spray and Pray : Increases MP40's RPM by X and Reduces Bullet Spread by X





Puppets

NEW - Little Cretin : Increases melee down damage on Humans by X





Totems

NEW - Flesh-Eater : Each attack recovers X HP





Demonic Toys

NEW - Kung Fu Grip : Reduces charge time of melee attacks by X





All Factions

NEW - 2 Masks of Tribute : Ultra Rare perk that can be scrapped for 2000 XP





NEW FEATURES

Retro Ladder System

Attic, Underworld, Arcadia, and Workshop now feature green spiderweb ladders .

Allows puppets to climb vertically, giving shortcuts and access to high ground.

Doors

Puppet door interaction time reduced: 3.2s to 2.4s

After opening a door, there is a 1s cooldown before closing it again (prevents door trolling).





HUD Toggle

New option added: Toggle HUD on/off (unbinded by default, can be set in options).





Puppet Trunk

Rotate characters by holding Q / E (Keyboard) or back bumpers (Xbox).

Can also rotate via buttons on the character screen.





Manhunt & Puppet Master Game Modes

Added 10s respawn timer for Puppets.

Dominators now have a warm-up timer.





Puppet Wars

MVP now only applies to the winning team .

Host Option: Supports up to 5 Agent Bots.

HUD Updates

Charge Attacks now display a charge bar while charging.

Health Pickups can only be collected if injured.

Main Menu Updates

Gameplay hints are now randomly displayed on the main menu.

BALANCE CHANGES

Human Kick

Added windup sound effect (warning for Puppets) (nerf)

Windup time: from 0.3 seconds to 0.45 seconds (nerf)

Cooldown: from 7 seconds to 6 seconds (also affects Martha’s Stomp) (buff)

Ragdoll time: from 6 seconds to 5 seconds (nerf)

Melee Weapons

Increased minimum charge time for charge attack from 0.1 to 1 second

Executions (Buff)

Increased human execution time from 0.1s to 1.1s (Human buff).

Executions can now be interrupted if the Puppet takes any damage within the first 3.3s. After this window, the Puppet becomes invulnerable and the execution cannot be interrupted.

Martha’s Stomp

Cooldown: 7 seconds to 6 seconds (buff)

Ragdoll time: 5 seconds to 4 seconds (nerf)





Blade

Reanimation Weapon (nerf): Lifesteal (third combo hit): from 12 to 9 (nerf) Lifesteal (charged attack): from 5 to 4 (nerf)





Perk – Blade’s Beady Eyes (Buff): Rare – X-Ray time: 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds Unique – X-Ray time: 2 seconds to 3 seconds Legendary – Abilities cooldown reduced by 15 seconds







Leech-Woman

Automatically exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)

Decapitron

Morph-Head Healing reduced from 4 per second to 2 per second. (nerf)

Morph-Head Healing Reduced radius reduced from 10 meters to 8. (nerf)

Head-Hunter

Spear throw adjusted for improved accuracy . (buff)



Reduced Angular Dampening from 0.05 to 0.02 (buff) Y-axis force: from 5 to 0 (buff) Pull time: from 0.3 seconds to 0.25 seconds (buff)





Exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)





Mephisto

HP: From 100 to 75 (nerf)



Totem Ravager

Increased Ritual Dagger Damage from 2 to 4 (buff)

Improved hit detection. (buff)

Reduced melee attack speed (nerf)

Increased Movement Speed from 3.75 to 4.1 (buff)

Increased minimum charge time for charge attack from 0.25 to 1 second

Increased Charged Movement Speed from 0.75 to 0.89 (buff)

Totem Sutekh

Removed Enemy Reveal Radius (nerf)

Increase running speed from 2.75 to 3 (buff)

Decreased jump charge time from 0.5 seconds to 0.2 seconds (buff)

Increased Claw attack damage from 8 to 10 (buff)

Jack-Attack

Fixed inconsistency with Box-Mode attack radius. (buff)

Added 1 second warmup time before box attack can trigger. (nerf)

Added 6 second cooldown after box attack is triggered.(nerf)

Added improved effects.

Exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)

BOT CHANGES

Agent Bots General

More likely to attack players

Less likely to flee from combat

Improved spotting/detection

Less likely to grab Artifacts in Thief

More likely to pick up other weapons





Combat Adjustments

Toulon’s Journals & Puppet Wars: Gun damage increased from 5 to 10





Toulon’s Journals Updates

Underworld : Updated objectives, increased the number of Agent Bots from 1 at a time to 5 simultaneously. Removed destroy totem pyramid. Moved Agent spawns points.





Arcadia : Updated objectives, increased the number of Agent Bots from 1 at a time to 3 simultaneously. Moved Agent spawns points.











BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused players that joined a match to sometimes lose their weapon models after executing a Human.

Fixed an issue that caused players that joined a match to sometimes lose their escape menu after executing a Human.

Fixed an issue that causes a UI glitch when joining Manhunt lobby mid-match with 5 players in it.









If you enjoy the game and want to show your support, consider purchasing this cosmetic-only DLC featuring a brand-new design for Blade, crossed over with our character Punkie from Horror Legends.

DLC Punkie-Blade Crossover