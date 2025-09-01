Message from the Developer
September 1st marks the anniversary of Puppet Master: The Game! It’s been 11 years (on and off) since this project began, and it’s amazing to see how far it’s come, from a small fan project to an official release.
This update returns to the Workshop, the first map shown in our interactive trailer back in 2014, along with a special skin celebrating our collaboration with Full Moon Features. This crossover unites the iconic Blade with Punkie, our character from Horror Legends, originally designed for our canceled Kickstarter campaign. You’ll also discover plenty of free goodies, exciting new features, and improvements in this patch.
Thank you all for your continued support, and sorry it took so long for this update to come out, I don’t have as much free time as I used to.
Hope you all have a happy, spooky season!
-Drake
MAPS
NEW - Workshop (2014)
A classic throwback from our 2014 Interactive Trailer, now fully remastered for the official release. This small, fast-paced map is packed with choke points, keeping the action intense at every turn.
Fully supports all game modes.
Arcadia Warehouse
Trap Door Mechanic: The trap door can now be opened and closed via a button on the first floor. Puppets can use this to block humans preparing to escape.
Added an exterior opening for the Puppet faction, allowing them to intercept humans before they escape.
Added retro-style ladders to enhance the Puppet faction’s hunting pressure against humans.
Opened new gaps in the box maze to improve Puppet mobility and increase hunting opportunities.
Introduced additional doorways to slow human movement between the first and second floors.
Fixed glass-paneled doors so they can now be broken, allowing Puppets to jump through instead of opening them.
Replaced select metal doors with glass-paneled doors to provide more breakable entry points for Puppets.
Underworld
Added retro-style ladders to help the Puppet faction better utilize high ground and shortcuts on the pyramid side of the map.
Adjusted lighting to more closely match the underworld aesthetic from Puppet Master 4 and Puppet Master 5.
Attic
Added retro-style ladders to help the Puppet faction better utilize high ground and shortcuts on the pyramid side of the map.
NEW SKINS
Puppets
Blade : Thai Poster (7000 XP)
Jester : Stealth Jester (6000 XP)
Tunneler : Sandstorm (5000 XP)
Pinhead : Blood-Splattered (5000 XP)
Leech-Woman : Prototype Alternate (3000 XP)
Six-Shooter : U.S. Army (8000 XP)
Torch : Urban Assault (4000 XP)
Decapitron : Blood-Splattered (3000 XP)
Totems
Totem Warrior : Comic (8000 XP)
Helm Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)
Totem Ravager : Comic (8000 XP)
Ritual Daggers Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)
Mephisto : Comic (8000 XP)
Crystal Ball Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)
Head-Hunter : Comic (8000 XP)
Spear Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)
Totem Sutekh : Comic (8000 XP)
Crown Weapon - Comic (1200 XP)
PERKS
All PERKS XP cost reduced from 350 to 250
Humans
NEW - Spray and Pray : Increases MP40's RPM by X and Reduces Bullet Spread by X
Puppets
NEW - Little Cretin : Increases melee down damage on Humans by X
Totems
NEW - Flesh-Eater : Each attack recovers X HP
Demonic Toys
NEW - Kung Fu Grip : Reduces charge time of melee attacks by X
All Factions
NEW - 2 Masks of Tribute : Ultra Rare perk that can be scrapped for 2000 XP
NEW FEATURES
Retro Ladder System
Attic, Underworld, Arcadia, and Workshop now feature green spiderweb ladders.
Allows puppets to climb vertically, giving shortcuts and access to high ground.
Doors
Puppet door interaction time reduced: 3.2s to 2.4s
After opening a door, there is a 1s cooldown before closing it again (prevents door trolling).
HUD Toggle
New option added: Toggle HUD on/off (unbinded by default, can be set in options).
Puppet Trunk
Rotate characters by holding Q / E (Keyboard) or back bumpers (Xbox).
Can also rotate via buttons on the character screen.
Manhunt & Puppet Master Game Modes
Added 10s respawn timer for Puppets.
Dominators now have a warm-up timer.
Puppet Wars
MVP now only applies to the winning team.
Host Option: Supports up to 5 Agent Bots.
HUD Updates
Charge Attacks now display a charge bar while charging.
Health Pickups can only be collected if injured.
Main Menu Updates
Gameplay hints are now randomly displayed on the main menu.
BALANCE CHANGES
Human Kick
Added windup sound effect (warning for Puppets) (nerf)
Windup time: from 0.3 seconds to 0.45 seconds (nerf)
Cooldown: from 7 seconds to 6 seconds (also affects Martha’s Stomp) (buff)
Ragdoll time: from 6 seconds to 5 seconds (nerf)
Melee Weapons
Increased minimum charge time for charge attack from 0.1 to 1 second
Executions (Buff)
Increased human execution time from 0.1s to 1.1s (Human buff).
Executions can now be interrupted if the Puppet takes any damage within the first 3.3s. After this window, the Puppet becomes invulnerable and the execution cannot be interrupted.
Martha’s Stomp
Cooldown: 7 seconds to 6 seconds (buff)
Ragdoll time: 5 seconds to 4 seconds (nerf)
Blade
Reanimation Weapon (nerf):
Lifesteal (third combo hit): from 12 to 9 (nerf)
Lifesteal (charged attack): from 5 to 4 (nerf)
Perk – Blade’s Beady Eyes (Buff):
Rare – X-Ray time: 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds
Unique – X-Ray time: 2 seconds to 3 seconds
Legendary – Abilities cooldown reduced by 15 seconds
Leech-Woman
Automatically exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)
Decapitron
Morph-Head Healing reduced from 4 per second to 2 per second. (nerf)
Morph-Head Healing Reduced radius reduced from 10 meters to 8. (nerf)
Head-Hunter
Spear throw adjusted for improved accuracy. (buff)
Reduced Angular Dampening from 0.05 to 0.02 (buff)
Y-axis force: from 5 to 0 (buff)
Pull time: from 0.3 seconds to 0.25 seconds (buff)
Exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)
Mephisto
HP: From 100 to 75 (nerf)
Totem Ravager
Increased Ritual Dagger Damage from 2 to 4 (buff)
Improved hit detection. (buff)
Reduced melee attack speed (nerf)
Increased Movement Speed from 3.75 to 4.1 (buff)
Increased minimum charge time for charge attack from 0.25 to 1 second
Increased Charged Movement Speed from 0.75 to 0.89 (buff)
Totem Sutekh
Removed Enemy Reveal Radius (nerf)
Increase running speed from 2.75 to 3 (buff)
Decreased jump charge time from 0.5 seconds to 0.2 seconds (buff)
Increased Claw attack damage from 8 to 10 (buff)
Jack-Attack
Fixed inconsistency with Box-Mode attack radius. (buff)
Added 1 second warmup time before box attack can trigger. (nerf)
Added 6 second cooldown after box attack is triggered.(nerf)
Added improved effects.
Exits Travel-Mode when attacking. (QoL)
BOT CHANGES
Agent Bots General
More likely to attack players
Less likely to flee from combat
Improved spotting/detection
Less likely to grab Artifacts in Thief
More likely to pick up other weapons
Combat Adjustments
Toulon’s Journals & Puppet Wars: Gun damage increased from 5 to 10
Toulon’s Journals Updates
Underworld : Updated objectives, increased the number of Agent Bots from 1 at a time to 5 simultaneously. Removed destroy totem pyramid. Moved Agent spawns points.
Arcadia : Updated objectives, increased the number of Agent Bots from 1 at a time to 3 simultaneously. Moved Agent spawns points.
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue that caused players that joined a match to sometimes lose their weapon models after executing a Human.
Fixed an issue that caused players that joined a match to sometimes lose their escape menu after executing a Human.
Fixed an issue that causes a UI glitch when joining Manhunt lobby mid-match with 5 players in it.
If you enjoy the game and want to show your support, consider purchasing this cosmetic-only DLC featuring a brand-new design for Blade, crossed over with our character Punkie from Horror Legends.
DLC Punkie-Blade Crossover
New Skin: Punkie-Blade
New weapon: Scythe: A fun-sized version of Punkie’s Scythe, capable of dealing devastating damage with a third-hit combo or a fully charged alternate attack.
New Execution: Back Stab (Scythe needs to be Equipped)
Weapon Skins: unlockable skins (Default, Rust, Bloody, Chrome, Gold, Comic, Glow)
New Emote: Spawns Singing Jack-O-Lantern
