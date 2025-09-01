 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19811086
Update notes via Steam Community
This simple patch introduces a simple but important change: it allows you to recover health based on your rank after completing a dungeon. Therefore, the higher your rank, the more health you'll recover at the end of each dungeon.

Windows Depot 2620021
Linux Depot 2620022
macOS Depot 2620023
