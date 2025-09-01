Minor patch 1.51 is now live!
Update notes via Steam Community
This simple patch introduces a simple but important change: it allows you to recover health based on your rank after completing a dungeon. Therefore, the higher your rank, the more health you'll recover at the end of each dungeon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2620021
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2620022
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2620023
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update