1 September 2025 Build 19811062
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players!

Dear players, Due to numerous issues related to payment and gameplay experience, we will conduct temporary maintenance on September 01, 2025, at 19:20 (UTC+8). Please log back into the game after the update is completed.

Update Time:

2025/09/01 19:20 - (UTC+8)


Update Contents:

1.Fixed the issue with incorrect battle victory sound effects

Thank you for all feedbacks, suggestion and wishes! We will continue to listen to your voices and work hard to make this game better!

Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team

