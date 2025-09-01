Experimental_UE5 0.1.16086
Additions
New instruction: "Loop Repair Ingredients", allow access to all ingredient requirements (For example, the "Repair The mothership" mission)
Support negating a radar filter (not supported by filters with number input "Set Number" and "Max Range")
Support "Max Range" filter on the filters of the Units tab in the Control Center (use range from faction home)
Added Alien hybrid component equivalents to many Alien buildings
Added new world event
Added bitwise op and check bit behavior instructions
Added "Set Logistics" behavior instruction
Added new Advanced Assembler component and moved some mid/late game recipes to it
Added blight crystal power
Add Large Power Field component to human hybrid tech tree
Changes
Allow selection of only positive numbers on behavior arguments for slot or component index
Allow selection of only tech definitions on behavior arguments for a tech definition
Allow properly specifying a value input for the first input of math instructions
Refactored Aggressive Mode (WIP)
Based off bug hive locations instead of spawning randomly
Evolution and spreading of bug hives
Changes to bug behaviors
Changed how the virus affects units
Allow components to be selected as filters in the Units tab of the Control Center to show all units equipped with a specific component
Renamed some booster components for clarity: "Efficiency" to "Overclock", "Speed Module" to "Movement Speed Module"
Updated Resimulator core icon
Adjusted foundation materials to stop blooming
Adjustments to weapons, buildings and bug
standard turret line becomes move and fire
pulse weapons bonus vs air x1.5
beam weapons penalty vs air x0.5
increase in some building health
bug health and damage adjustments
While using "Change Frame" in the Unit Editor, if storage inventory slots increase while the original frame had fixed slots, auto fix the new slots. (Useful for upgrading Storage Blocks)
Added components as ingredients to many component recipes
Fixes
Fix "Right-Click to open menu" text in tooltip not showing for resource nodes and dropped items
Fix component registers in blueprints showing wrong names/icons when swapping components
Fix blueprints involving a mix of integrated and regular components having unrelated links sometimes disappear when removing components
Fix blueprint preview not updating when switching a socket from "Laser Mining Tool" to "Miner"
Fix multiple drones docked in a building larger than 1x1 sometimes fighting over carrying out the same order (and never actually fulfilling it)
Calculate a large network of unit teleporters over multiple game ticks to avoid the game slowing down if a unit teleporter is equipped on a moving bot
Fixed animation on crystal power components
Fix for bugs getting stuck to stop pathsearching and find a home
Fix game crash if a mod switches the faction of an entity not placed on the map
Fix for trying to Edit a unit with no slots (such as walls and gates)
Fix for being able to skip components on a construction site
Fix for large tree event spawning when you spawn
Fix for tech tree logging a Lua error when trying to render lines that are off screen
On a building, the "Can Serve Construction" option now appears on the "Logistic Settings" menu if an Item Transporting component has been equipped.
Fix automatically assigned order source reserve becoming stuck if afterwards manually specifying a source (by dragging an item)
Fix calculation of "Movement Speed Increase" stat of foundation tooltip
Fix for "Building does not have an Item Transporter equipped" message appearing by mistake
As with all experimental releases there may be bugs or work in progress so use with caution!
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch