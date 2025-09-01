Added new Advanced Assembler component and moved some mid/late game recipes to it

Added Alien hybrid component equivalents to many Alien buildings

Support "Max Range" filter on the filters of the Units tab in the Control Center (use range from faction home)

Support negating a radar filter (not supported by filters with number input "Set Number" and "Max Range")

New instruction: "Loop Repair Ingredients", allow access to all ingredient requirements (For example, the "Repair The mothership" mission)

Allow selection of only positive numbers on behavior arguments for slot or component index

Allow selection of only tech definitions on behavior arguments for a tech definition

Allow properly specifying a value input for the first input of math instructions

Refactored Aggressive Mode (WIP) Based off bug hive locations instead of spawning randomly

Evolution and spreading of bug hives

Changes to bug behaviors

Changed how the virus affects units

Allow components to be selected as filters in the Units tab of the Control Center to show all units equipped with a specific component

Renamed some booster components for clarity: "Efficiency" to "Overclock", "Speed Module" to "Movement Speed Module"

Updated Resimulator core icon

Adjusted foundation materials to stop blooming

Adjustments to weapons, buildings and bug standard turret line becomes move and fire

pulse weapons bonus vs air x1.5

beam weapons penalty vs air x0.5

increase in some building health

bug health and damage adjustments

While using "Change Frame" in the Unit Editor, if storage inventory slots increase while the original frame had fixed slots, auto fix the new slots. (Useful for upgrading Storage Blocks)