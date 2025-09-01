 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19811029 Edited 2 September 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.16086

Additions

  • New instruction: "Loop Repair Ingredients", allow access to all ingredient requirements (For example, the "Repair The mothership" mission)

  • Support negating a radar filter (not supported by filters with number input "Set Number" and "Max Range")

  • Support "Max Range" filter on the filters of the Units tab in the Control Center (use range from faction home)

  • Added Alien hybrid component equivalents to many Alien buildings

  • Added new world event

  • Added bitwise op and check bit behavior instructions

  • Added "Set Logistics" behavior instruction

  • Added new Advanced Assembler component and moved some mid/late game recipes to it

  • Added blight crystal power

  • Add Large Power Field component to human hybrid tech tree

Changes

  • Allow selection of only positive numbers on behavior arguments for slot or component index

  • Allow selection of only tech definitions on behavior arguments for a tech definition

  • Allow properly specifying a value input for the first input of math instructions

  • Refactored Aggressive Mode (WIP)

    • Based off bug hive locations instead of spawning randomly

    • Evolution and spreading of bug hives

    • Changes to bug behaviors

  • Changed how the virus affects units

  • Allow components to be selected as filters in the Units tab of the Control Center to show all units equipped with a specific component

  • Renamed some booster components for clarity: "Efficiency" to "Overclock", "Speed Module" to "Movement Speed Module"

  • Updated Resimulator core icon

  • Adjusted foundation materials to stop blooming

  • Adjustments to weapons, buildings and bug

    • standard turret line becomes move and fire

    • pulse weapons bonus vs air x1.5

    • beam weapons penalty vs air x0.5

    • increase in some building health

    • bug health and damage adjustments

  • While using "Change Frame" in the Unit Editor, if storage inventory slots increase while the original frame had fixed slots, auto fix the new slots. (Useful for upgrading Storage Blocks)

  • Added components as ingredients to many component recipes

Fixes

  • Fix "Right-Click to open menu" text in tooltip not showing for resource nodes and dropped items

  • Fix component registers in blueprints showing wrong names/icons when swapping components

  • Fix blueprints involving a mix of integrated and regular components having unrelated links sometimes disappear when removing components

  • Fix blueprint preview not updating when switching a socket from "Laser Mining Tool" to "Miner"

  • Fix multiple drones docked in a building larger than 1x1 sometimes fighting over carrying out the same order (and never actually fulfilling it)

  • Calculate a large network of unit teleporters over multiple game ticks to avoid the game slowing down if a unit teleporter is equipped on a moving bot

  • Fixed animation on crystal power components

  • Fix for bugs getting stuck to stop pathsearching and find a home

  • Fix game crash if a mod switches the faction of an entity not placed on the map

  • Fix for trying to Edit a unit with no slots (such as walls and gates)

  • Fix for being able to skip components on a construction site

  • Fix for large tree event spawning when you spawn

  • Fix for tech tree logging a Lua error when trying to render lines that are off screen

  • On a building, the "Can Serve Construction" option now appears on the "Logistic Settings" menu if an Item Transporting component has been equipped.

  • Fix automatically assigned order source reserve becoming stuck if afterwards manually specifying a source (by dragging an item)

  • Fix calculation of "Movement Speed Increase" stat of foundation tooltip

  • Fix for "Building does not have an Item Transporter equipped" message appearing by mistake

As with all experimental releases there may be bugs or work in progress so use with caution!

