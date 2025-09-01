🛠️ A fixed version of the game is now available for download on Steam — the main menu screen issue has been resolved.

We really appreciate you taking the time to report the bug and share details. Your feedback helped us resolve the issue quickly, and we’re excited to hear more from you as you continue playing.

Last Friday, we sent out additional game invite links to alpha testers via email. These give access to the cooperative mode, so you can enjoy Vacation Cafe Simulator with a friend. More invites will be shared gradually.

✅ Please update the game to version 0.7.7. You can find the version number in the lower-left corner of the game screen ✅

And good news — the demo version is on the way soon! 🔥

🌟 Stay connected with us!

For the latest updates, sneak peeks, and to share your feedback, join our community:

🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/VacationCafeSim



💬 Discord:

https://discord.gg/5exQ8vaWsC

We’re eager to hear your thoughts and see your café creations! Let’s build Vacation Café Simulator together ☕️✨

Thank you so much for your support, kind words, and excitement. We’re building this game with love, and we can’t wait to share more with you very soon 🧡