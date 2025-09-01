v1.0.0.5 Patch Notes

Fixed rotation errors on the Mountain-Shaped Brush Holder.

Fixed volume issue of the Vibrant Orange Sink Cabinet.

(Players should move any items placed on top of the sink before updating, otherwise those items may be lost.)

Fixed volume issue of the Gold Vintage Shower Head.

White Rose is no longer obtainable by the player.

Fixed light offset of the Star Desk Lamp.

Baked Croissant and Burnt Croissant can now be unlocked automatically (no rotation required).

Adjusted the IV Stand to be movable, and made the backs of chairs and sofas pickable.

Fixed abnormal behavior of the Chocolate Metal Bed Frame.

Fixed abnormal trigger behavior of Firework.

Updated image of the Vibrant Orange Induction Stove Cabinet.

Added confirmation prompts when saving or applying presets.

Limited hospital task tracking to Room 205 and the restroom.

Fixed an issue where random placements were not counted in quest progress when saving on game exit, which could cause the Alchemist quest to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where exiting and re-entering allowed the music store to complete automatically.

Adjusted tutorial quest tracking to follow incorrect item placements instead of ghost targets.

ESC undo action now correctly updates quest progress when items return to the ground.

Fixed incorrect streetlight positions on the world map.

Updated warehouse item icons.

Fixed an issue where some newspapers could not be reopened in the menu.

Corrected the name of Cute Scale.

Updated tips for recycle mode in both Ideal Home and Player’s Home warehouse.

Fixed shelf UI display issues in inventory categories.

Fixed truncated item names under different resolutions.

Fixed an issue where the Red Heart Pattern Coat Rack could not hold clothes.

Added missing thumbnail for Scientist Design Draft 2.

Adjusted price of the Cake Menu Board.

Fixed music playback interface blocking other UI elements.

Adjusted colliders for Red Leaf Plant, Green-Purple Plant, Leafy Vegetable Plant, and Red Mushroom Plant.

Added new “50x Draw” features for the Furniture Store, Appliance Store, Newsstand, and General Store.