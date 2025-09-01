 Skip to content
1 September 2025 Build 19810709
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.0.5 Patch Notes

  • Fixed rotation errors on the Mountain-Shaped Brush Holder.

  • Fixed volume issue of the Vibrant Orange Sink Cabinet.
    (Players should move any items placed on top of the sink before updating, otherwise those items may be lost.)

  • Fixed volume issue of the Gold Vintage Shower Head.

  • White Rose is no longer obtainable by the player.

  • Fixed light offset of the Star Desk Lamp.

  • Baked Croissant and Burnt Croissant can now be unlocked automatically (no rotation required).

  • Adjusted the IV Stand to be movable, and made the backs of chairs and sofas pickable.

  • Fixed abnormal behavior of the Chocolate Metal Bed Frame.

  • Fixed abnormal trigger behavior of Firework.

  • Updated image of the Vibrant Orange Induction Stove Cabinet.

  • Added confirmation prompts when saving or applying presets.

  • Limited hospital task tracking to Room 205 and the restroom.

  • Fixed an issue where random placements were not counted in quest progress when saving on game exit, which could cause the Alchemist quest to get stuck.

  • Fixed an issue where exiting and re-entering allowed the music store to complete automatically.

  • Adjusted tutorial quest tracking to follow incorrect item placements instead of ghost targets.

  • ESC undo action now correctly updates quest progress when items return to the ground.

  • Fixed incorrect streetlight positions on the world map.

  • Updated warehouse item icons.

  • Fixed an issue where some newspapers could not be reopened in the menu.

  • Corrected the name of Cute Scale.

  • Updated tips for recycle mode in both Ideal Home and Player’s Home warehouse.

  • Fixed shelf UI display issues in inventory categories.

  • Fixed truncated item names under different resolutions.

  • Fixed an issue where the Red Heart Pattern Coat Rack could not hold clothes.

  • Added missing thumbnail for Scientist Design Draft 2.

  • Adjusted price of the Cake Menu Board.

  • Fixed music playback interface blocking other UI elements.

  • Adjusted colliders for Red Leaf Plant, Green-Purple Plant, Leafy Vegetable Plant, and Red Mushroom Plant.

  • Added new “50x Draw” features for the Furniture Store, Appliance Store, Newsstand, and General Store.

  • Added missing decoration category tags for records Time Capsule and Novice Housekeeper.

Changed files in this update

